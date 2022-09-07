Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
ESPN
Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets players, coaches to all wear No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day
NEW YORK -- All players and coaches for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will wear No. 21 jerseys during their game Sept. 15 to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day, it was announced Thursday. The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's tragic death in a plane crash while...
Fox News
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera becomes 4th player in franchise history since 1961 to hit milestone after walk-off
Oswaldo Cabrera entered an exclusive club after he provided the New York Yankees with a walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday. The rookie’s walk-off single in the 12th inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa and helped New York to a 5-4 victory.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will square off on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. The Miami Marlins are 55-79, officially eliminated from playoff...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Mets' Starling Marte day-to-day with fractured middle finger
A CT scan revealed a partial non-displaced fracture of Marte’s right middle finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. He is day-to-day, per the team.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
