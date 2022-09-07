ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners approve master plan for Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

During their regular meeting that was held earlier this week, Marion County commissioners approved the master plan for the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The master plan, which consists of upgrades and improvements to the park, was drafted in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park hosting 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

The Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will host a ceremony to commemorate the lives of those lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The park will host a 21st anniversary commemoration event on September 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. All are invited and encouraged to attend the event,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals

The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder

Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The County Administrator#Sankofa Public Library#West Ocala Public Library#West African#Akan
ocala-news.com

FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments

More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

R. Ronald Corbett, Ph.D.

Ron Corbett passed away in his home in Ocala, Florida, surrounded with the love of his brother Ken and his wife of 50 years Sydney. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith—2 Timothy 4:7-8 sums up Dr. Ron’s life. God, Country, Family were the three priorities in his life.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy