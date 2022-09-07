Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners approve master plan for Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park
During their regular meeting that was held earlier this week, Marion County commissioners approved the master plan for the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The master plan, which consists of upgrades and improvements to the park, was drafted in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.
ocala-news.com
Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park hosting 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony
The Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will host a ceremony to commemorate the lives of those lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The park will host a 21st anniversary commemoration event on September 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. All are invited and encouraged to attend the event,...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
WCJB
First responders from Marion and other counties celebrated the 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Hometown Heroes Award Gala was hosted at the Circle Square Center for Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Thursday. First responders from Marion and neighboring counties came together to celebrate. From the Ocala Fire Rescue, nine of these responders were nominated for awards including the...
WCJB
Two more Marion County schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Initiative
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at two more schools in Marion County will have access to meals. Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School are the newest schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Initiative. The program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to students at 54...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
School board calls for new pathways into teaching following DeSantis’ proposals
After Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation to utilize retired veterans and first responders to teach in public school classrooms, one school board member in Marion County questioned why it’s still difficult for members of other fields to become educators. Board Vice-Chair Allison Campbell raised the issue at the September...
ocala-news.com
Fordham Early Learning Academy, Ocala Charter Middle School joining free meals program
Students at Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School will now receive free breakfast and lunch meals, joining a list of over 50 school sites in Marion County that are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has provided free meals to students...
ocala-news.com
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands with 24,000 square-foot neurological intensive care unit
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit. The $29 million addition to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens on Friday, September 9. In a press release, the hospital stated that the center will add to the array of.
WCJB
Marion County school gets large donation of books
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
ocala-news.com
Young Buck Roaming Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area
This young buck was spotted roaming through the Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area in Ocklawaha. Thanks to Theresa Grimes for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
villages-news.com
Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments
More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
ocala-news.com
R. Ronald Corbett, Ph.D.
Ron Corbett passed away in his home in Ocala, Florida, surrounded with the love of his brother Ken and his wife of 50 years Sydney. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith—2 Timothy 4:7-8 sums up Dr. Ron’s life. God, Country, Family were the three priorities in his life.
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports just over 500 new COVID-19 cases in latest bi-weekly report
The Florida Department of Health’s latest virus summary shows another decease in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. There were 507 new COVID-19 infections reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 2 to Thursday, September 8, according to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
