WebMD
Fitness Consumers Want Choices, Just Not Pelotons
Sept. 12, 2022 -- Fitness consumers are flipping demands they made 2 years ago in the darkest days of the COVID pandemic. Then, conventional wisdom told us that gyms were dying because people would rather stay home and work out than risk exposure in a fitness facility. Now, the reverse seems true, with membership sales and attendance rising again at many in-person businesses, and those shiny workout-at-home companies struggling to provide more than expensive clothes hangers in spare bedrooms.
WebMD
Mandible: What To Know
The human skull has many components. In fact, in an average adult human, the skull combines 22 bones. One of these bones is the mandible, more commonly known as the lower jaw. Recognized as one of the most prominent bones in the human skull, the mandible is responsible for holding the bottom row of teeth in place and providing the lower face and chin with their shape. The mandible’s primary function is to move the mouth, allowing it to open and close when needed, such as when a person needs to chew food. The mandible is the only bone in the skull that can move and is also the strongest bone in the human face.
WebMD
U.S. Records 1 Millionth Organ Transplant
Sept. 10, 2022 --The United States recorded its 1 millionth organ transplant on Friday, 68 years after a man donated his kidney to his identical twin for the nation’s first organ transplant. The milestone was announced at 12:50 p.m. Friday by the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit...
WebMD
People of Color Bearing Brunt of Long COVID, Doctors Say
Sept. 12, 2022 – From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of color have been hardest hit by the virus. Now, many doctors and researchers are seeing big disparities come about in who gets care for long COVID. Long COVID can affect patients from all walks of...
WebMD
Climate Change May Make Pandemics More Common
Sept. 12, 2022 – The likelihood of an extreme infectious disease epidemic – similar to the COVID-19 pandemic – could triple in the coming decades, according to a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The chance of someone seeing a pandemic...
WebMD
Ketamine Eases Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Says
Sept. 12, 2022 -- People with treatment-resistant depression showed fewer symptoms of depression, thoughts of suicide, and anxiety after receiving injections of ketamine, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic for use in hospitals and is used illegally as a party drug...
WebMD
A Million Transplants: System Faces Questions Amid Milestone
Sept. 12, 2022 -- Kim Uccellini was only 9 when she had the surgery, but the details remain vivid even 33 years later. When her surgeon made rounds, he brought her a teddy bear. But that wasn’t the best part. “I remember waking up and feeling more alive than...
WebMD
FAQ: New COVID Omicron Boosters
Sept. 12, 2022 -- New COVID boosters that target the fast-spreading Omicron strains of the virus are rolling out this week, with the CDC recommending these so-called bivalent mRNA shots for Americans 12 and older. Here are answers to frequently asked questions about the shots produced by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,...
