KAAL-TV
Police investigating murder-suicide in NE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are investigating a potential murder suicide case that occurred earlier in the week. On September 5, officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home. Preliminary reports indicate...
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers
The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
KAAL-TV
Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
KIMT
Olmsted County, Rochester want residents ready to vote in November
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging people to prepare to cast their ballot on November 8. There are a variety of ways to register and to vote. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or mail. Submit a Voter Registration Application...
Teen Caught Traveling 107 mph Near Rochester Arrested for DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenage driver coming into Rochester from the Faribault area last week was arrested for DWI and other charges after he was reportedly clocked traveling 107mph in a 55 mph zone. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said the 16-year-old boy pulled off to the shoulder...
Charges: Rochester Career Criminal Caught with Stolen Vehicle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man with 27 theft-related convictions is facing new charges related to a motor vehicle theft. Olmsted County Prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Garrik Sneed with one felony count of receiving stolen property. The criminal complaint indicates he received a silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero that was reported stolen from a parking lot near the Riverview Suites apartment complex off Civic Center Dr. northeast on August 24. The vehicle’s owner told police the vehicle was locked and that he had the only key.
KAAL-TV
RPD to swear in 10 new officers Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department announced they will hold a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new officers on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at the North Station, 4001 West River Pkwy NW, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The new officers will take the oath of office and...
KAAL-TV
Community members ask city council to update Rochester public pools
(ABC 6 News) – When school is out, kids and families head to the swimming pool, but some people from Rochester, MN drive to Kasson or Stewartville rather than using the public pools in the Med City. Now, Rochester Swimming is hoping to persuade the city council to update...
KAAL-TV
2nd day of jury selection in Weiland trial
(ABC 6 News) – The trial for an Albert Lea man facing several charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon has started. Wednesday was the 2nd day of jury selection in the trial of 22-year-old Devin Weiland. His defense attorney said they’re looking for 12 jurors and 3 alternatives to sit in on the case.
KAAL-TV
Rochester receives two new grants for downtown improvements
(ABC 6 News) – A lot has changed in downtown Rochester the past few years. With the pandemic and inflation, businesses have been struggling, some closing for good. But, help is on the way for businesses. The city received two grants to help spur economic growth downtown. Christina Jones...
KIMT
New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
KIMT
Austin man to be sentenced for meth and hotel fire
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to drug possession and starting a fire at the Days Inn. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to second-degree possession of methamphetamine and second-degree arson. Camacho is accused of selling 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
KAAL-TV
Rochester City Council adopts new Unified Development Code, effective Jan. 1, 2023
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council voted 7-0 to adopt the Unified Development Code (UDC) as the city’s new zoning ordinance. The new zoning ordinance replaces the previous one which has been in place since 1992. A zoning ordinance regulates the manner in which private property...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man pleads guilty to felony DWI, drug sale, violating no-contact order charges in Mower County District Cout
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 51-year old Jerry Arthur Hoy pleaded...
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth and driving after using it
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A repeat offender pleads guilty to two more crimes. Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday morning to first-degree DWI and second-degree sale of drugs. Hoy was pulled over in Austin on October 24, 2021. Law enforcement says Hoy failed several sobriety...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman charged with assault against police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and 4th-degree assault Friday night. Rochester police reported to a building in the 300 block of south Broadway at about 10:27 Friday, Sept. 2, where they reported that employees had called them to remove 20-year-old Ilhan Noor from the premises.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
