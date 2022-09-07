Diana is a snake all dressed up like a kitten. Wouldn't trust her as far as I could throw her. She seems to be very cold and calculating...she sits back and waits to strike and unleash her venom...look what she did to Sutton...so uncalled for. And what's even worse is the rest of the ladies sat there and let it happen...not one said Hey, your out of line.That pittance she donated to the victims was donated to belittle Erica and to use as a tax write off. And she waited to do it when it would make her look like a humanitarian.....!!! You want a humanitarian.....look at Bethany Frankel....check out all the good she has done....Diana is no humanitarian.
If it wasn't a publicity stunt, she would have donated when filming these scenes. She said that if someone wants to help the victims, they should help them directly. Then did NOTHING until episode about to air. ANOTHER misfire on Diana's part.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
