ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 6

cheeky shiela
2d ago

Diana is a snake all dressed up like a kitten. Wouldn't trust her as far as I could throw her. She seems to be very cold and calculating...she sits back and waits to strike and unleash her venom...look what she did to Sutton...so uncalled for. And what's even worse is the rest of the ladies sat there and let it happen...not one said Hey, your out of line.That pittance she donated to the victims was donated to belittle Erica and to use as a tax write off. And she waited to do it when it would make her look like a humanitarian.....!!! You want a humanitarian.....look at Bethany Frankel....check out all the good she has done....Diana is no humanitarian.

Reply
3
Susan Hughes
2d ago

If it wasn't a publicity stunt, she would have donated when filming these scenes. She said that if someone wants to help the victims, they should help them directly. Then did NOTHING until episode about to air. ANOTHER misfire on Diana's part.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
RadarOnline

Retired Justice Gives Back Lavish Gifts From Tom Girardi Nearly Two Years After Erika Jayne Called Out Their Affair

Retired Los Angeles appellate justice, Tricia A. Bigelow, has finally returned the pricey gifts she received during her four-year affair with embattled former lawyer Tom Girardi. The incident occurred after The Times called her out upon discovering checks Girardi wrote to her back in 2017, including one $5,000 check from his firm's account and one for $10,000 from his and his estranged ex Erika Jayne's shared bank account. Although the former justice claimed she did not recall ever cashing the checks in question because their relationship was already over at the time they were written, the investigation prompted Bigelow to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble

The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rhobh#Widows And Orphans#Charity#Flight Victims#The Real Housewives Of#Real Housewives#Neuro Brands#The Lion Air 610
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton is shaking the table once again. But does she even realize it? The latest season of RHOBH has given us viewers a LOT to talk about. Be it the love and praise for diamond holders like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, or the disdain for OG Kyle Richards […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV

Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors

I heard Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair is so big because it’s full of secrets. Have you heard the latest cheating rumors about Melissa Gorga? Prior to Teresa’s iconic wedding day, word got out about Melissa and actor Nick Barrotta getting much too close after a night out in NYC. According to All About The Real Housewives, a source close to production […] The post Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

211K+
Followers
51K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy