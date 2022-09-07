ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple’s iPhone 14 May Have Just Killed Garmin and Zoleo Emergency Beacons

By Jonathon Klein
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PltP_0hluRRZh00 Apple

Apple, I just have to ask: What the hell? I just bought an iPhone 13 a few months ago, and the ONE thing I desperately wanted—emergency satellite communication—just launched with the latest iPhone 14. I hate you, Apple, but also this is excellent and represents a massive boon for the off-road, backcountry, and trail-riding community . Honestly, this may have just killed companies like Garmin and Zoleo as the go-to satellite communicators.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

At today’s announcement event, Apple revealed the iPhone 14 that has newly developed proprietary hardware that allows owners to quickly sync up—seconds when in open fields, up to a few minutes when in dense foliage—with a satellite when an emergency occurs in the backcountry and cell towers are nonexistent. After syncing, the new satellite SOS function offers up a select number of prompts that Apple crafted with both users and emergency professionals to reduce the time required to relay necessary information to those specialists. You’ll then be either connected directly to those first responders or a relay center, depending on whether the nearest emergency services accept text messaging. And from there, you’ll be rescued. Dope.

What this means is off-roaders, motorcyclists , UTVers, and anyone who enjoys places like the backcountry, where cell service is limited, now have complete access to emergency services right from their phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVUAS_0hluRRZh00
Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKD0l_0hluRRZh00
Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTbVE_0hluRRZh00
Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3BMZ_0hluRRZh00
Apple
Apple’s SOS interface.

Apple stated, “Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation, and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centers staffed by Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.”

This also means that companies like Garmin and Zoleo, brands that make products that do just this, are now competing with the likes of Apple. Uh oh.

The introduction on the iPhone 14 means folks won’t need to have two separate very expensive items with them at all times. They could just get an iPhone 14 and head off into the woods. That potentially saves a lot of people a lot of money, as the Garmin inReach Mini starts at $349.99 ($15 a month subscription required), while the Zoleo starts at $199 ($20 a month subscription required). Only needing one device saves your bank account at least a couple hundred dollars, as well as space in your off-road kit. But whether it’s as good as the products we’ve all come to put our faith in, that’s yet to be determined. It is Apple, though.

Now, there will be a subscription at some point, and Apple hasn’t released how much that’ll cost, but you get it free for the first two years when you purchase a new iPhone 14. Pre-order starts September 9th and Apple says the iPhone 14 will start at $799.

But what do you all think? Are you going to get rid of your current iPhone, Garmin, or Zoleo products and upgrade to an iPhone 14 and it alone in your pocket? Or are you going to stick with your preferred satellite communicator? I know I definitely feel salty, and when it’s time to upgrade, I going to swap my phone. Damn you, Tim Apple!

More From the Garage

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garmin#New Iphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Zoleo Emergency Beacons#Apple Apple#Sos
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
inputmag.com

How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode

If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14: How to Pre-Order and Get the Best Deal

If you're looking to buy one of Apple's latest smartphones, here's how to get the best price from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The iPhones are here! The iPhones are here! Those exclamation points might be a bit too much since the yearly arrival of Apple’s crop is no longer met with around-the-block lines. But if you want the digital equivalent of that, you can pre-order the lineup.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CELL PHONES
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy