Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Utd defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he reveals best ever team-mate
MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when naming the best team-mate he has played with. Williams, 22, joined United's academy in 2008 and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut 11 years later. During his time with the Red Devils he...
ESPN
Chelsea hire Graham Potter from Brighton as Thomas Tuchel replacement
Chelsea have announced Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter, who joins from Brighton & Hove Albion, becomes the 30th manager in Chelsea's history -- the first managerial appointment under new American owner Todd Boehly, who sacked Tuchel after 100 games in charge.
MLS・
BBC
Graham Potter: Chelsea set to appoint Brighton boss as manager in next 24 hours
Graham Potter is set to be appointed Chelsea manager in the next 24 hours, ending his three-year spell with Brighton. Potter, 47, spoke to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Wednesday night after Thomas Tuchel was sacked and has reached a verbal agreement with the club. Potter was at Brighton's training...
ESPN
Why Manchester United supporters hate the Glazers, the club's American owners
A first impression is often a good indicator of what is to come, so the evening of June 30, 2005, would have told the Glazer family -- the American businessmen who have owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995 -- all they needed to know about the road ahead for their ownership of Manchester United.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘looked every one of his 37 years’ in Man Utd defeat to Real Sociedad, claims Steve Nicol
CRISTIANO RONALDO looked "every one of his 37 years" in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday night, according to ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol. The Portuguese superstar, 37, started for just the second time this season but was unable to get off the mark, making it a seven-game drought in front of goal.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Champions League clash
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR continue their Champions League campaign with a tough trip to Portugal on Tuesday where Sporting Lisbon awaits. Spurs will be full of confidence having comfortably dispatched Marseille in their opening Group D game. And the North London outfit should be the fresher of the two having seen their...
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
CBS Sports
Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds
There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
SB Nation
Champions League matches set to go ahead as scheduled — reports
The haphazard and short-sighted decision from football authorities (The FA, the EFL, the Premier League, etc) to cancel this weekend’s fixtures while pretty much all other sports are going ahead as normal — fail to plan: plan to fail — may have given Chelsea and Graham Potter a free weekend to get settled in and start implementing any changes to our tactics and playing style, but we won’t get too much time off with an important Champions League game on Wednesday night. And that one is set to go ahead as scheduled, or in the worst case, by switching locations.
Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead
Chelsea is still meant to play in Europe next week despite the current cancellations of the Premier League.
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Comments / 0