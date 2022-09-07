ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Marcus Edwards
ESPN

Chelsea hire Graham Potter from Brighton as Thomas Tuchel replacement

Chelsea have announced Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter, who joins from Brighton & Hove Albion, becomes the 30th manager in Chelsea's history -- the first managerial appointment under new American owner Todd Boehly, who sacked Tuchel after 100 games in charge.
MLS
ESPN

Why Manchester United supporters hate the Glazers, the club's American owners

A first impression is often a good indicator of what is to come, so the evening of June 30, 2005, would have told the Glazer family -- the American businessmen who have owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995 -- all they needed to know about the road ahead for their ownership of Manchester United.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Lisbon#Eintracht Frankfurt#English#Enfield#The Champions League#Portuguese#Tottenham In Group D#Bst#Spurs#Gillingham
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds

There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
UEFA
SB Nation

Champions League matches set to go ahead as scheduled — reports

The haphazard and short-sighted decision from football authorities (The FA, the EFL, the Premier League, etc) to cancel this weekend’s fixtures while pretty much all other sports are going ahead as normal — fail to plan: plan to fail — may have given Chelsea and Graham Potter a free weekend to get settled in and start implementing any changes to our tactics and playing style, but we won’t get too much time off with an important Champions League game on Wednesday night. And that one is set to go ahead as scheduled, or in the worst case, by switching locations.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy