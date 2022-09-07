Read full article on original website
Related
opelikaobserver.com
Dates to Recognize and Honor Americans
Local veteran service organizations want all citizens to recognize and. remember two special days in the month of September. The first. date is Sept. 11. This day is known as Patriot Day. Twenty-one years ago on this day America was under attack. We must pause and remember all those who...
Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
“He saved my life” MCSO and Piedmont Columbus Regional names Deputy Bourne III as First Friday Hero
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Deputy Bayse Bourne III after he was named the First Friday Hero this month. According to Piedmont Columbus Regional, Deputy Bourne III received recognition after saving the life of Randy Tyner. While in the emergency parking lot of Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, […]
“Lifemark” movie shot in Columbus opens nationwide
It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia. This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrbl.com
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Shawn Marshall
Columbus, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the pleasure of granting Shawn Marshall the Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award. Mr. Marshall is a 4th-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy. He states that he really enjoys watching his students grow and reach their full potential.
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
So, today I got to interview Elivs; and he’s in concert this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus. Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist. He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking volunteers to build beds for kids
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 […]
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Auburn High could be No. 1… because of Opelika? Area high school teams create drama you can’t script
Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winner for the ages at Opelika, and the roar rang out over LaFayette Parkway. The students rushed the field, his teammates adorned Cesena with a championship belt, and shockwaves were sent all across the state Friday from Bulldog Stadium. Opelika slayed the dragon, upsetting top-ranked Central-Phenix...
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
opelikaobserver.com
Church’s Sign Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQIA+ Message￼
AUBURN — On Sept. 3, 2022, members of Auburn Unitarian Universalist discovered that its church sign that displays information about fellowship and upcoming services was vandalized with an anti-LGBTQIA+ message. The sign was spray painted to read, “—- the LGBT.”. This latest example of vandalism comes after...
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Opelika downs Central-Phenix City in overtime epic
Johnni Cesena hit the game-winning field goal in overtime and Opelika upset No. 1 Central-Phenix 17-14 in an epic on Friday night in Bulldog Stadium. Jaclarence Perry came down with a goal-line interception in the first half of the overtime period to set the stage for Cesena’s game-winner. It’s...
2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Chambers County crash on Labor Day
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama 50, four miles west of Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A. […]
Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral
An elderly white woman in Georgia took to her social media page to tell the world a young Black man saved her life. The post Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral appeared first on NewsOne.
Lee County officials release sketch of suspected peace officer impersonator
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspected peace officer (commonly known as a police officer) impersonator who allegedly pulled a woman over near Highway 280 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Road 183 and met with […]
WTVM
Aniah Blanchard’s family to host self-defense class in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of a young woman who was abducted from an Auburn gas station is hosting a series of self-defense classes this Saturday at Max Fitness in Auburn to show women and even men how to protect themselves if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
Comments / 0