Smiths Station, AL

opelikaobserver.com

Dates to Recognize and Honor Americans

Local veteran service organizations want all citizens to recognize and. remember two special days in the month of September. The first. date is Sept. 11. This day is known as Patriot Day. Twenty-one years ago on this day America was under attack. We must pause and remember all those who...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

“He saved my life” MCSO and Piedmont Columbus Regional names Deputy Bourne III as First Friday Hero

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Deputy Bayse Bourne III after he was named the First Friday Hero this month. According to Piedmont Columbus Regional, Deputy Bourne III received recognition after saving the life of Randy Tyner.  While in the emergency parking lot of Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

“Lifemark” movie shot in Columbus opens nationwide

It’s been three years since the faith-based movie “Overcomer” was released nationwide on the big screen. That movie was shot in Columbus. It was produced by Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the award-winning movie producers from Albany, Georgia. This weekend marks the debut of another Kendrick brothers film called “Lifemark.” It was also shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Shawn Marshall

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the pleasure of granting Shawn Marshall the Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award. Mr. Marshall is a 4th-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy. He states that he really enjoys watching his students grow and reach their full potential.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

So, today I got to interview Elivs; and he’s in concert this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus. Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist. He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Church’s Sign Vandalized with Anti-LGBTQIA+ Message￼

AUBURN — On Sept. 3, 2022, members of Auburn Unitarian Universalist discovered that its church sign that displays information about fellowship and upcoming services was vandalized with an anti-LGBTQIA+ message. The sign was spray painted to read, “—- the LGBT.”. This latest example of vandalism comes after...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Aniah Blanchard’s family to host self-defense class in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of a young woman who was abducted from an Auburn gas station is hosting a series of self-defense classes this Saturday at Max Fitness in Auburn to show women and even men how to protect themselves if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
COLUMBUS, GA

