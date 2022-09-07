ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

PWLiving

Prince William Community Gathers for Reflection at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Prince William Joint Color Guard presented the colors at the county’s Liberty Memorial to open a 9/11 ceremony 21 years after terrorists flew two airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers took control of a fourth airplane, bound for the U.S. Capitol building, and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County

And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Northern Virginia Veterans Parade

VetPar, Inc. is pleased to announce the details for the 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and will honor area residents Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White, US Army Retired, and Elizabeth Lewis, WWII Nurse, as our Grand Marshals. The parade is dedicated to all service members past, present, and future.
MANASSAS, VA
WDBO

Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu

A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
WTOP

Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington

Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Moon Festival

Cakes By Happy Eatery will host a Mid-Autumn Festival Open House & Moon Cake Tasting from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the bakery in Manassas (9685 Liberia Avenue). Many Americans first learned of Moon Festival from the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” The movie created new interest...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PennLive.com

For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés

It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
LEESBURG, VA
thedcpost.com

National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA

The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
RESTON, VA
