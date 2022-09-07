Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
fox46.com
HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Finding a certified pet groomer when the state doesn’t require certifications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, WBTV told you about a Lincolnton groomer where two animals died. That business now faces state violations for boarding animals illegally. Since that story aired, we’ve gotten emails about people experiencing more grooming issues at that same shop. WBTV talked to a professional...
WBTV
City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays. Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on...
WBTV
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
Huntersville license plate office shuts down after ‘several contract violations’
The advisory came Friday morning as an apparent shock to people at the facility and those wishing to take advantage of the license plate services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville after repeated mistakes, state says
HUNTERSVILLE — A license plate agency at a North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles office in Huntersville was shuttered on Friday after repeated reports of violations, state officials said. The office at at in the 12100 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road was closed after “several contract violations,” the North...
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
cn2.com
Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill. If approved the homes will be located...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox46.com
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
WBTV
Bank of America, Habitat for Humanity partner on affordable housing in west Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American dream of owning a home has just become closer to reality for many in the Charlotte area. Bank of America has partnered with Freedom Communities and Habitat for Humanity in an effort to turn local renters into homeowners. Charlotte is growing by leaps and...
WBTV
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
WBTV
Community comes to aid of retired Charlotte fire captain’s side after hunting accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. For nearly 30 years, Tripp Fincher worked as a firefighter. When 911 was called, he responded. “He is one of those captains that everyone...
Crime caught on camera: NC bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Expansion proposed at south Charlotte apartment brings concern over new cut-through road
CHARLOTTE — A development debate is brewing in south Charlotte as neighbors in the Arboretum community are asking the city to reconsider plans to build more apartments along Pineville-Matthews Road. Residents say they understand the growth, but are asking the city to work with them on a solution. A...
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
Comments / 0