Simple animal model reveals how environment and state are integrated to control behavior

nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
Phys.org
New insight into selecting appropriate primers and databases when sequencing soil nematode DNA
Soil nematodes represent a major component of soil communities in terrestrial ecosystems, and play an important role in regulating nutrient cycling and soil health. High-throughput sequencing technology is increasingly used in the study of nematode biodiversity. A recent study demonstrates that the selection of different primers and databases influenced the annotation of nematode taxa, but the diversity of the nematode community showed consistent patterns among different vegetation types.
Phys.org
How a human rights approach to climate change can spark real change
On Dec. 7, 2005, Canadian-born mother and grandmother Sheila Watt-Cloutier filed a 163-page petition with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights arguing that the impacts of climate change violated the "fundamental human rights" of Indigenous Inuit people like her across the Arctic. "It is the responsibility of the United States,...
Phys.org
Robust and realistic general method for dealing with wind-driven phenomena
By adapting a flow-following physical framework to the statistical modeling of large spatio–temporal datasets, KAUST researchers have developed a more robust and realistic general method for dealing with wind-driven phenomena. The approach promises to greatly improve the accuracy of pollutant dispersion prediction by incorporating more physically realistic processes into geostatistical modeling.
Phys.org
Dynamic confinement of SAPO-17 cages on selectivity control of syngas conversion
A research team led by Prof. Pan Xiulian and Prof. Bao Xinhe from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) discovered dynamic confinement of SAPO-17 cages on the selectivity control of syngas conversion. This study was published in National Science Review on July...
Phys.org
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Phys.org
Numerical modeling for predicting the degradation of historical oil paintings
A large number of historical oil paintings from museum collections worldwide show signs of deterioration due to metal soap formation. Metal soaps affect the structural integrity and visual appearance of these paintings. Understanding the influence of metal soap formation on the mechanical response of the paintings can help with the long-term conservation and preservation of these valuable works of art. For his Ph.D. research, Gijs Eumelen developed a numerical model to simulate the mechanical behavior of oil paintings due to the formation of metal soaps.
MedicalXpress
Food insecurity has lasting impacts on the brains and behavior of mice
While food insecurity is a problem for a growing segment of the U.S. population—made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic—few studies have looked at the effect that feast or famine has on the developing brain in isolation from other factors that contribute to adversity. A new study by...
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
MedicalXpress
New study identifies how memory of personal interactions declines with age
One of the most upsetting aspects of age-related memory decline is not being able to remember the face that accompanies the name of a person you just talked with hours earlier. While researchers don't understand why this dysfunction occurs, a new study conducted at University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has provided some important new clues. The study was published on September 8 in Aging Cell.
MedicalXpress
Research team shares new knowledge about the link between infection during pregnancy and autism
Infections in pregnant women have been linked to an increased risk of neurodevelopmental conditions, such as autism, in the child later in life. But it does not seem to be the infections themselves that cause autism, researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden show in a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
Phys.org
West Africa's fisher women cope with job insecurity, but policymakers are using their resilience against them
All along West Africa's coastline, women play a vital role in the fisheries sector as processors, traders and distributors. But they face many challenges—like job insecurity, a lack of finance, availability of fish and child care—and they're also vulnerable to shocks, like the COVID pandemic. Simplistic assessments by...
Phys.org
Tropical rainforests show phosphorus key to understanding world's ecosystems
A new international study led by Western Sydney University researchers has quantified phosphorus constraints to photosynthesis in tropical forests, highlighting how accounting for this constraint can improve the world's climate. Tropical forests have an important role in the carbon cycle, absorbing more carbon from the atmosphere than any other ecosystem,...
NIH Director's Blog
Combined decline in gait and cognition may better predict dementia risk than either factor alone
Declining cognitive function coupled with slowed walking speed is associated with greater dementia risk in older adults than one of these factors alone, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that adding walking speed assessment to dementia risk screenings may help health care providers more accurately identify at-risk individuals. The study was led by an international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Rush University Medical Center, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University (Australia).
Phys.org
Researchers unravel the crystal structure of a key enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, paving the way for new antivirals
A team of Mount Sinai researchers has produced a high-resolution crystal structure of an enzyme essential to the survival of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The discovery could lead to the design of critically needed new antivirals to combat current and future coronaviruses. The enzyme, known as nsp14, has...
Phys.org
These female hummingbirds evolved to look like males—apparently to evade aggression
White-necked jacobin hummingbirds sport a colorful blue-and-white plumage as juveniles. When they grow into adulthood, males retain this dazzling pattern, while females develop a more "muted" palette of green and white—at least, most females. Curiously, about 20% of females defy the norm and retain male-like plumage into adulthood. "Why...
PsyPost
Scientists studying hormonal changes during the transition to fatherhood say oxytocin is an “oxymoron”
Men undergo hormonal changes during the transition to fatherhood and interactions between these hormones are related to how they interact with their children, according to new research published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. Surprisingly, however, oxytocin does not appear to be one of these hormones. Mothers have...
