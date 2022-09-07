Read full article on original website
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Inside the SCCA, with Larry MacLeod
My guest on Episode 58 of “Inside the SCCA Presented by Blayze Coaching” is the SCCA Solo Driver of Eminence for 2022 — Larry “Lefty” MacLeod of the Saginaw Valley Region. This honor goes to Solo competitors who consistently demonstrated excellence behind the wheel, and an exemplary degree of sportsmanship, dedication, and unselfishness. The winner is selected by the Solo Events Board from nominations submitted by the membership at large. Recent Drivers of Eminence include Jeff Kiesel, Bartek Borowski, and Frank Stagnaro.
Watch: 2022 TRACK WALK // HELIO CASTRONEVES AT WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA
"It's just us here. Nobody's listening to us, right?" Go behind-the-scenes with Helio Castroneves during the track walk at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
Saturday Kansas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Two races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs via a win heading into Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones. Riley Herbst, Sam...
NASCAR: Surprise landing spot emerging for Kyle Busch?
We all know the most common teams Kyle Busch has been linked to for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could he end up in a surprise spot?. Kyle Busch’s “announcement” a few Saturdays ago at Daytona International Speedway made one thing clear: there is still nothing to announce at this time regarding his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Joey Logano Reveals Disturbing State of Affairs in NASCAR When Discussing Moves Team Penske Is Making to Protect Its Drivers
Joey Logano candidly admitted that Team Penske has put a focus in its competition meetings on safety and protecting drivers in the Next Gen car, which is a departure from the past when the impacts weren't as violent. The post Joey Logano Reveals Disturbing State of Affairs in NASCAR When Discussing Moves Team Penske Is Making to Protect Its Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Throws Gas On The Rumor Fire… Implies Kyle Busch Could Be Joining 23XI Racing
It’s no secret that NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is on the lookout for a new team, after his contract ended with Joe Gibbs Racing. And with the Cup Series playoffs already underway, the clock is ticking. Rumors circulated that Busch could be joining Richard Childress Racing, even though the two got into a literal fight at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway in 2011. However, Childress noted that the two have made amends since the brawl, and he […] The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Throws Gas On The Rumor Fire… Implies Kyle Busch Could Be Joining 23XI Racing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With Hints on Kyle Busch’s Future
Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent Twitter into a frenzy this week with a tweet hinting at where Kyle Busch might drive in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sends Twitter Into Frenzy With Hints on Kyle Busch’s Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Says NASCAR Execs Gave Him Bad Advice For Years and Are Partially to Blame for His Prolonged Contract Drama
Kyle Busch told the media recently that NASCAR executives have given him bad advice through the years and are partially responsible for the months-long drama on his future. The post Kyle Busch Says NASCAR Execs Gave Him Bad Advice For Years and Are Partially to Blame for His Prolonged Contract Drama appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton facing elimination in Monza
Lewis Hamilton’s chances to win an eighth Formula 1 world championship in 2022 can officially come to an end this weekend in Monza. Following this past Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, there are just six drivers mathematically remaining in the running to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and it’s no surprise that all compete for Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes.
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem
Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. played a role in the revival of the tradition-rich North Wilkesboro track. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Without Cable 2022
Catch every hail mary, touchdown, and anything in between with NFL Redzone this season.
Denny Hamlin Calls Out Poor Knowledge From NASCAR Truck Series Broadcast at Kansas
Remember, Denny Hamlin is watching. He’s always watching. And, he wasn’t impressed with the NASCAR… The post Denny Hamlin Calls Out Poor Knowledge From NASCAR Truck Series Broadcast at Kansas appeared first on Outsider.
Kyle Larson’s Talent and Aggressive Driving Style Overshadow an Underrated Quality in the Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champ
Kyle Larson's resiliency is an underrated quality of the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champ. The post Kyle Larson’s Talent and Aggressive Driving Style Overshadow an Underrated Quality in the Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte Living a GRRREAT! Life Outside the Race Car
NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte—the racer who made Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's breakfast cereals staples of a Cup Series weekend—is still GRRREAT!. Terry, 65, raced full time in the Cup series from 1979 until 2004. Along the way he scored 22 wins (younger bother Bobby has 21), and two Cup series titles (Bobby has one).
NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway
Joey Logano carries the Cup Series playoff point lead into Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile race, the second of the year at the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas. Logano finished fourth last Sunday at Darlington Raceway and jumped ahead of previous leader Chase Elliott in the standings. Elliott finished last in the race and fell to ninth in the playoff group.
NASCAR Making Noticeable Change to Next Gen Car at Kansas That Fans Will Overwhelmingly Support
NASCAR is introducing a noticeable change to the Next Gen cars this weekend at Kansas and it's one that fans will overwhelmingly support. The post NASCAR Making Noticeable Change to Next Gen Car at Kansas That Fans Will Overwhelmingly Support appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dirt Late Model Dream Results: September 7, 2022 (Eldora Speedway)
Eldora Speedway results from the $128,000 to win dirt race; Feature race concluded. Tonight, the World 100 week begins at Eldora Speedway. First up, the 1/2-mile dirt track is set to conclude the Dirt Late Model Dream paying $128k to the winner. The race rained out in the middle of the feature several months ago.
