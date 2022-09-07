ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket and rugby go ahead but football is postponed as the Queen is remembered

Sporting events including the England men’s cricket Test against South Africa will go ahead this weekend but football fixtures at all levels across the UK have been postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen.Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.Within hours of the announcement from the Palace, the England and Wales Cricket Board quickly confirmed Friday’s play in the match at The Oval would not take place, but said on Friday afternoon that play would resume on Saturday following Government guidance.The official mourning guidance, which was published...
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
Thousands of West Ham fans sing 'God Save the Queen' in emotional scenes as they pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death... while Man United stars wear black armbands and advertising boards are turned off on a sombre night at Old Trafford

Thousands of West Ham fans broke into an emotional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' as they played on Thursday night just hours after Queen Elizabeth died. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death at the age of 96 at around 6:30pm on Thursday, just as the turnstiles were opening at the London Stadium.
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
Gary Lineker claims football has 'missed the opportunity to pay its respects' to the Queen after all fixtures were postponed this weekend - as he praises 'wonderful and moving scenes' at The Oval

Gary Lineker has claimed football has 'missed an opportunity' to show respect to The Queen after this weekend's matches were postponed - as he hailed cricket's own tribute to Her Majesty following her death on Thursday. On Friday it was decided by the Premier League and the Football Association that...
Reports say Chelsea set to hire Graham Potter as new manager

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Graham Potter is set to fill the manager vacancy at Chelsea after the London-based soccer club fired former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier this week. Sources told ESPN, The Guardian and Sky Sports on Thursday that the Blues reached an agreement with Potter to become the team's new manager. Terms of the agreement are still being finalized.
The Football Supporters Association claims the Premier League IGNORED fans' request to 'pay their respects' at football games this weekend, after Premier League and EFL games were cancelled following Queen Elizabeth II's passing

The Football Supporters Association (SFA) has expressed doubts over the cancellation of Premier League and EFL fixtures this weekend. Sporting bodies were allowed to decide whether they would continue with sporting events this weekend or not, although the chair of the DCMS Select Committee Julian Knight did tell TalkSPORT that no sporting events should take place out of respect.
‘A truly remarkable woman’: Gary Lineker and Harry Kane lead sporting tributes after Queen’s death

Gary Lineker and Harry Kane led the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” they said a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”Sport, as the rest of the nation, joined the mourning at an unprecedented time.Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell and Chelmsford going the same way.In Arsenal’s Europa...
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates after Proteas bowled out for 118

England bowled out South Africa for 118 as Ollie Robinson collected a five-wicket haul at the Oval. Stuart Broad picked up four wickets and James Anderson got the other as the tourists toiled in the deciding Test of the three-match series. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous. The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday, and...
