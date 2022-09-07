Read full article on original website
BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs
Forbes have released their list of the top 10 most valuable football clubs and here can find where Manchester United rank.
Cricket and rugby go ahead but football is postponed as the Queen is remembered
Sporting events including the England men’s cricket Test against South Africa will go ahead this weekend but football fixtures at all levels across the UK have been postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen.Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.Within hours of the announcement from the Palace, the England and Wales Cricket Board quickly confirmed Friday’s play in the match at The Oval would not take place, but said on Friday afternoon that play would resume on Saturday following Government guidance.The official mourning guidance, which was published...
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target, Jude Bellingham, in Bundesliga action.
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany
The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham
Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.
Thousands of West Ham fans sing 'God Save the Queen' in emotional scenes as they pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death... while Man United stars wear black armbands and advertising boards are turned off on a sombre night at Old Trafford
Thousands of West Ham fans broke into an emotional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' as they played on Thursday night just hours after Queen Elizabeth died. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death at the age of 96 at around 6:30pm on Thursday, just as the turnstiles were opening at the London Stadium.
BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'
Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
Premier League, WSL and EFL weekend games off but other sports to continue
Football was increasingly looking like an outlier on Friday after its decision to postpone all weekend matches following the Queen’s death proved sharply at odds with most other major sports. While Test cricket, the PGA championship golf and Premiership rugby opted to return to play on Saturday, the Premier...
Gary Lineker claims football has 'missed the opportunity to pay its respects' to the Queen after all fixtures were postponed this weekend - as he praises 'wonderful and moving scenes' at The Oval
Gary Lineker has claimed football has 'missed an opportunity' to show respect to The Queen after this weekend's matches were postponed - as he hailed cricket's own tribute to Her Majesty following her death on Thursday. On Friday it was decided by the Premier League and the Football Association that...
Reports say Chelsea set to hire Graham Potter as new manager
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Graham Potter is set to fill the manager vacancy at Chelsea after the London-based soccer club fired former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier this week. Sources told ESPN, The Guardian and Sky Sports on Thursday that the Blues reached an agreement with Potter to become the team's new manager. Terms of the agreement are still being finalized.
The Football Supporters Association claims the Premier League IGNORED fans' request to 'pay their respects' at football games this weekend, after Premier League and EFL games were cancelled following Queen Elizabeth II's passing
The Football Supporters Association (SFA) has expressed doubts over the cancellation of Premier League and EFL fixtures this weekend. Sporting bodies were allowed to decide whether they would continue with sporting events this weekend or not, although the chair of the DCMS Select Committee Julian Knight did tell TalkSPORT that no sporting events should take place out of respect.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
We bring you all the details of how to watch former Liverpool player Sadio Mane and reported transfer target Leroy Sane in Bundesliga action.
‘A truly remarkable woman’: Gary Lineker and Harry Kane lead sporting tributes after Queen’s death
Gary Lineker and Harry Kane led the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” they said a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”Sport, as the rest of the nation, joined the mourning at an unprecedented time.Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell and Chelmsford going the same way.In Arsenal’s Europa...
Man Utd and West Ham pay emotional tribute to The Queen with minute’s silence and black armbands before European games
FOOTBALL paid tribute to The Queen on Thursday night with a minute's silence and black armbands in memory of Her Majesty. Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II had passed away after the Royal family gathered at Balmoral. Later in the evening, Manchester United lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old...
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates after Proteas bowled out for 118
England bowled out South Africa for 118 as Ollie Robinson collected a five-wicket haul at the Oval. Stuart Broad picked up four wickets and James Anderson got the other as the tourists toiled in the deciding Test of the three-match series. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous. The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday, and...
Chelsea Confirms Brighton’s Graham Potter As Manager
The coach replaces Thomas Tuchel at the helm at Stamford Bridge after leading Brighton to its best Premier League finish last season.
Sport-All soccer in England postponed to mourn Queen, cricket and rugby go ahead
Sept 9 (Reuters) - English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend.
