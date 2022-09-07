Sporting events including the England men’s cricket Test against South Africa will go ahead this weekend but football fixtures at all levels across the UK have been postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen.Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.Within hours of the announcement from the Palace, the England and Wales Cricket Board quickly confirmed Friday’s play in the match at The Oval would not take place, but said on Friday afternoon that play would resume on Saturday following Government guidance.The official mourning guidance, which was published...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO