Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
WBTV
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting in University City, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect was arrested on Thursday following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte back in July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Dallas Brand Jr., 38, turned himself in for the killing of Dymonte Latrell Hall, police said. Hall died at the hospital after being...
WBTV
CMPD enforcement a day after attempted rape on Campbell Creek Greenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. Officers say she was attacked Wednesday morning while walking alone. The woman was able to fight off the attacker, who got away. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search...
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
WBTV
CMPD documents show suspects provided transportation to sell stolen catalytic converters
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a part of your car, but you may not have seen it or know where it’s located. Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices that contain precious metals, and thieves are after them. WBTV obtained court documents, which detail CMPD’s ongoing catalytic converter investigation.
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Person killed in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting: police
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students in Chester County
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
fox46.com
‘Will not be tolerated’: Investigation underway after messages written inside Fort Mill HS bathroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom. School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at...
Deputies: Missing man in Chesterfield Co. found dead, 3 charged in connection with murder
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A man reported missing in Chesterfield County Wednesday has been found dead and deputies believe he was murdered. John White’s father reported him missing from his home on Park Street. Then on Friday, authorities told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that White’s body was found on Jordan Farm Road in Patrick.
WBTV
CMPD still seeking help in locating suspect that attempted to rape woman at Campbell Creek Greenway
The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release. Updated: 6 hours ago. One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember...
Three women arrested on plethora of drug charges in Lancaster County: deputies
The incident happened on Memorial Park Road near Lancaster Memorial Park.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Polk Co. murder
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a truck driver in Polk County.
WBTV
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
Man killed in east Charlotte motorcycle collision: CMPD
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of The Plaza near Milton Road.
