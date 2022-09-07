ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bay Net

Late Homers Help Bowie Survive And End Slide

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox carried themselves strong enough on Thursday night, overcoming a brief deficit and taking a one-run game from the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-5. It was a mildly shaky day for Garrett Stallings, as the right hander dealt with baserunners in each of his first five innings, and runners in scoring position in three of them. Despite the dancing, Stallings worked scoreless into the fifth inning. Things got out of hand in the fifth, though, as Stallings allowed two walks and single to load the bases. Brandon Martorano cleared the bases with a double to push Richmond ahead 3-2 and knock Stallings from the game.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Henry Joseph Collins, Jr.

Henry Joseph Collins, Jr, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 29, 2022. The family is deeply saddened by his passing. Henry was born on July 2, 1934, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church School and lived in St. Mary’s County for most of his life. Henry worked for the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bowie, MD
Bay Net

QMCM Wilbur James Brown II, USN (Ret.)

QMCM Wilbur James “Jim” Brown, II, USN (Ret.) passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jim was born in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 1938, to Wilbur (Bill) James Brown, I and Dorothy Louise (Fletcher) Brown. Jim was one of the first infants to survive a condition called erythroblastosis fetalis because he received an experimental treatment immediately after birth. He liked to say that since he was supposed to die as soon as he was born, every single day of his life was a “bonus”.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

George Edward Kramer

George Edward Kramer (78) passed away peacefully on September 1 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where he had been residing for the past year suffering with dementia. George was born in New York City on July 6, 1944 to George Daniel Kramer and Gladys (Gibson) Kramer. George served in...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Grayson Rodriguez
Bay Net

Rosa Alberta Scriber

Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Bay Net

Ashley Daisey Wiggins

Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. Ashley was raised and...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
#Rbi
mocoshow.com

Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
DAMASCUS, MD
Bay Net

Elsie Juanita “Nita” Newton Wallace

Elsie Juanita Newton Wallace, “Nita”, 84, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 4, 2022 in Great Mills, MD. Born on April 9, 1938 in St. Mary’s County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Marie Hill Newton and the late Martin Woodley Newton. Elsie...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Baseball
Sports
fox5ny.com

3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland

Authorities in Maryland say that three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Friday morning. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in the home after a...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA

