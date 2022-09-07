BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox carried themselves strong enough on Thursday night, overcoming a brief deficit and taking a one-run game from the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-5. It was a mildly shaky day for Garrett Stallings, as the right hander dealt with baserunners in each of his first five innings, and runners in scoring position in three of them. Despite the dancing, Stallings worked scoreless into the fifth inning. Things got out of hand in the fifth, though, as Stallings allowed two walks and single to load the bases. Brandon Martorano cleared the bases with a double to push Richmond ahead 3-2 and knock Stallings from the game.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO