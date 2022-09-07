Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
Bay Net
Late Homers Help Bowie Survive And End Slide
BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox carried themselves strong enough on Thursday night, overcoming a brief deficit and taking a one-run game from the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-5. It was a mildly shaky day for Garrett Stallings, as the right hander dealt with baserunners in each of his first five innings, and runners in scoring position in three of them. Despite the dancing, Stallings worked scoreless into the fifth inning. Things got out of hand in the fifth, though, as Stallings allowed two walks and single to load the bases. Brandon Martorano cleared the bases with a double to push Richmond ahead 3-2 and knock Stallings from the game.
Baltimore Times
Bowie State University Athletics: Golatt, Jr. Named to DC Touchdown Club College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll
BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State graduate senior and quarterback Dion “DJ” Golatt, Jr. has been named to the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll list Tuesday morning. Golatt, Jr., who attended Riverdale Baptist, completed 17-of-30 passes for 266-yards and three...
Waldorf, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waldorf. The St Charles High School football team will have a game with Thomas Stone High School on September 08, 2022, 14:00:00. The Great Mills High School football team will have a game with North Point High School on September 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
Bay Net
Henry Joseph Collins, Jr.
Henry Joseph Collins, Jr, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 29, 2022. The family is deeply saddened by his passing. Henry was born on July 2, 1934, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church School and lived in St. Mary’s County for most of his life. Henry worked for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Bay Net
QMCM Wilbur James Brown II, USN (Ret.)
QMCM Wilbur James “Jim” Brown, II, USN (Ret.) passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jim was born in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 1938, to Wilbur (Bill) James Brown, I and Dorothy Louise (Fletcher) Brown. Jim was one of the first infants to survive a condition called erythroblastosis fetalis because he received an experimental treatment immediately after birth. He liked to say that since he was supposed to die as soon as he was born, every single day of his life was a “bonus”.
Bay Net
George Edward Kramer
George Edward Kramer (78) passed away peacefully on September 1 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where he had been residing for the past year suffering with dementia. George was born in New York City on July 6, 1944 to George Daniel Kramer and Gladys (Gibson) Kramer. George served in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Net
Rosa Alberta Scriber
Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
Bay Net
Ashley Daisey Wiggins
Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. Ashley was raised and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
Bay Net
MISSING: Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, Age 25; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks the whereabouts of the missing person Kirstyn Morgan Nelson. Nelson is a white female, age 25, birth date 11/10/96. Last seen on 09/08/22 in the Charlotte Hall, MD area. Contact. Emergency: 9-1-1 Non-emergencies: 301-475-8008.
Bay Net
Elsie Juanita “Nita” Newton Wallace
Elsie Juanita Newton Wallace, “Nita”, 84, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on September 4, 2022 in Great Mills, MD. Born on April 9, 1938 in St. Mary’s County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Marie Hill Newton and the late Martin Woodley Newton. Elsie...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland say that three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Friday morning. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in the home after a...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
fox5dc.com
Maryland couple delivers newborn baby in car on side of Route 50 in Bowie on way to hospital
BOWIE, Md. - A Maryland family is all smiles after their newborn baby made an early arrival in their car on the side of the highway on the way to the hospital!. Brian and Michelle Whitehead say they were on the way to the delivery room back on August 30 when they knew time was running out to make it before the baby came.
Comments / 0