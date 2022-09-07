Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
BYU jumps up to No. 12, Utah drops to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25 rankings
SALT LAKE CITY — In a game that went past midnight and took two overtime periods before it was over, BYU came away with its first signature win of the 2022 season — a 26-20 battle over then-No. 9 Baylor. And as such, BYU was met with a...
ksl.com
Jaren Hall's embrace of downtrodden kicker tells deeper story of BYU's 'love and learning'
PROVO — Blake Shapen's pass had barely sailed out of the back of the end zone, zipping underneath the crossbar in the south end zone before most of the sold-out crowd of 63,470 BYU fans climbed over the railing, jumped onto the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium and celebrated the Cougars' first win over a top-10 program in that building since 1990.
ksl.com
Pandemonium in Provo: No. 21 BYU holds off No. 9 Baylor in 2OT
PROVO — With the game tied and the clock winding down in the third quarter, Jaren Hall did something unexpected in BYU's home opener Saturday night against ninth-ranked Baylor. He passed. And then he caught a touchdown pass. Chase Roberts threw a 22-yard touchdown strike to Hall with 1:28...
ksl.com
Herriman police investigating parent brawl on field during youth football game
HERRIMAN — A youth football league is responding to a brawl between team parents caught on camera, that led to the cancellation of a football game in Herriman and is now part of a police investigation. Witnesses say it appeared that parents got upset over a call a referee...
Professional bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell' shot, killed at Salt Lake apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — A professional bull rider was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic violence-related homicide early Monday in Salt Lake City. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, of Fresno, Texas, was killed just hours after he competed in the Utah State Fair. Allen was known by fans as "Ouncie Mitchell," according to a statement from Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason.
ksl.com
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish
Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
ksl.com
Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
ksl.com
1 dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday has died. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Post Street. When officers arrived they found one person with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The person was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray
MURRAY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday in Murray, police said. About 6:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle hit the bicyclist — a man in his 30s — at the intersection of Vine Street and Cottonwood Street, Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man arrested, accused of beating woman with vise grips
PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Sunday and accused of hitting a woman in the head with vise grips, causing severe injuries. Ronald Lynn Pace, 61, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, criminal mischief, damaging or interrupting a communication device, intoxication and violation of a pretrial protective order.
ksl.com
Man who ran over wife at Salt Lake airport, killing her, is sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who admitted to running over his wife in the parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport, killing her, was ordered to prison Friday. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide while driving under the influence, a...
ksl.com
Man causes 2 crashes on I-15, tries to leave scene, charges state
MURRAY — A man who is believed to have caused two crashes on I-15 while driving impaired, leaving one victim with a broken neck, now faces several criminal charges, according to prosecutors. Tyler Cole Swanenberg, 27, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two...
Man threatens employees with knife, grabs Salt Lake officer's gun, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly attempted to hijack a truck early Friday, and then put his hands on an officer's gun while being arrested, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Salvado Lagunas, 44, was arrested at about 5 a.m. for investigation of aggravated...
ksl.com
Judge sentences man who hit 3 police cars to jail drug treatment, probation
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who crashed into multiple police cars while trying to flee from police was not sent to prison, after a judge instead ordered him to complete the Correctional Addiction Treatment Services program at the jail and then be released into a residential drug treatment program where he will begin two years of probation.
