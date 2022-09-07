PROVO — Blake Shapen's pass had barely sailed out of the back of the end zone, zipping underneath the crossbar in the south end zone before most of the sold-out crowd of 63,470 BYU fans climbed over the railing, jumped onto the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium and celebrated the Cougars' first win over a top-10 program in that building since 1990.

PROVO, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO