Provo, UT

Pandemonium in Provo: No. 21 BYU holds off No. 9 Baylor in 2OT

PROVO — With the game tied and the clock winding down in the third quarter, Jaren Hall did something unexpected in BYU's home opener Saturday night against ninth-ranked Baylor. He passed. And then he caught a touchdown pass. Chase Roberts threw a 22-yard touchdown strike to Hall with 1:28...
Professional bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell' shot, killed at Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A professional bull rider was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic violence-related homicide early Monday in Salt Lake City. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, of Fresno, Texas, was killed just hours after he competed in the Utah State Fair. Allen was known by fans as "Ouncie Mitchell," according to a statement from Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason.
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish

Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
1 dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday has died. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Post Street. When officers arrived they found one person with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The person was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Murray

MURRAY — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday in Murray, police said. About 6:40 a.m., a northbound vehicle hit the bicyclist — a man in his 30s — at the intersection of Vine Street and Cottonwood Street, Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said.
Pleasant Grove man arrested, accused of beating woman with vise grips

PLEASANT GROVE — A Pleasant Grove man was arrested Sunday and accused of hitting a woman in the head with vise grips, causing severe injuries. Ronald Lynn Pace, 61, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, criminal mischief, damaging or interrupting a communication device, intoxication and violation of a pretrial protective order.
Judge sentences man who hit 3 police cars to jail drug treatment, probation

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who crashed into multiple police cars while trying to flee from police was not sent to prison, after a judge instead ordered him to complete the Correctional Addiction Treatment Services program at the jail and then be released into a residential drug treatment program where he will begin two years of probation.
