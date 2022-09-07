ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Moderna#Ba
EverydayHealth.com

Should You Get an Omicron Booster?

Updated booster shots targeting the highly infectious omicron variant are the newest way to arm yourself against COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized these reformulated boosters the week before Labor Day, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signing off. These agencies okayed the boosters...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days

A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Matthew C. Woodruff

Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.

Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
US News and World Report

Oxford Malaria Vaccine Data Bodes Well for Effort to Combat Deadly Disease

LONDON (Reuters) - Encouraging new data on a malaria vaccine from Oxford University bodes well for global effort to combat the mosquito-borne disease that kills a child every minute, its makers said on Wednesday. After decades of work, the only approved malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, made by British drugmaker GSK, was...
WORLD
Axios

Omicron vaccine boosters are rolling out in Utah

Omicron vaccine booster shots are rolling out in pharmacies, doctor's offices and local health agencies throughout the state this week. Driving the news: The FDA authorized retooled COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna last week to better protect against the contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5. Why it matters: Studies have shown...
UTAH STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Abbott recalls certain Similac formula over packaging defects

Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain Similac bottles of formula over a packaging defect. Early this year, Abbott initiated a large recall of some of its infant formula products and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in infants. According to the FDA, there has been a total of five infants with cronobacter infections resulting in hospitalization and three deaths connected to Abbott formula products produced at its Michigan plant.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy