Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
Can you get a flu shot and COVID booster during the same visit? Here’s what to know
With the fall season just weeks away, you may wonder whether you can get your annual flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. Flu season began this month, and now through October is a good time to get the seasonal shot for those 6 months and older, a Sept. 6 news release from the American Lung Association says.
Omicron-specific COVID boosters are here – how you can get one
Booster shots targeting the most common strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant are arriving at pharmacies across the country this week – here's who should get one, and where.
Omicron Boosters Are Coming, But They Weren’t Tested on People. Here’s What You Need to Know
The FDA is now considering whether to authorize the first Omicron-specific booster shots, based on animal data
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
When is the best time to get a flu shot? What to know as flu season begins
“Getting a flu vaccine is important to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu.”
Should You Get an Omicron Booster?
Updated booster shots targeting the highly infectious omicron variant are the newest way to arm yourself against COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized these reformulated boosters the week before Labor Day, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signing off. These agencies okayed the boosters...
COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds
If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
How Quickly Can You Get Infected With Omicron After An Exposure?
A new study reveals the average time it takes between infection and symptoms for recent COVID variants — and it's pretty fast.
New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days
A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
Health experts brace for winter COVID surge, push for boosters
As we head into the fall season, health experts are already anticipating a possible winter COVID-19 surge, and the White House rolled out a new vaccination plan Thursday.
Omicron COVID-19 booster shots are coming: Will they be a game-changer?
The pending arrival of an Omicron booster shot marks an ambitious new phase in the nation's vaccination campaign before a possible new COVID surge.
Oxford Malaria Vaccine Data Bodes Well for Effort to Combat Deadly Disease
LONDON (Reuters) - Encouraging new data on a malaria vaccine from Oxford University bodes well for global effort to combat the mosquito-borne disease that kills a child every minute, its makers said on Wednesday. After decades of work, the only approved malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, made by British drugmaker GSK, was...
Omicron vaccine boosters are rolling out in Utah
Omicron vaccine booster shots are rolling out in pharmacies, doctor's offices and local health agencies throughout the state this week. Driving the news: The FDA authorized retooled COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna last week to better protect against the contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5. Why it matters: Studies have shown...
Abbott recalls certain Similac formula over packaging defects
Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain Similac bottles of formula over a packaging defect. Early this year, Abbott initiated a large recall of some of its infant formula products and closed its Michigan plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in infants. According to the FDA, there has been a total of five infants with cronobacter infections resulting in hospitalization and three deaths connected to Abbott formula products produced at its Michigan plant.
