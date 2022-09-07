Read full article on original website
Related
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
WMAZ
Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting
MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
wgxa.tv
Macon brothers in jail after U.S. Marshals discovered guns and drugs while serving warrant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.
41nbc.com
BCSO arrests brothers for gun & drug charges
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to gun and drug charges Wednesday in Bibb County. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Unit investigators along with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive task force worked to serve an arrest warrant on 34-year-old Trayon Latray Brown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia woman jailed, charged in thefts caught on video at Goodwill donation sites
A Byron woman was jailed Tuesday in connection with a series of predawn thefts at Goodwill donation drop-off sites in Bibb County. The woman, Tasha Marie Quinn, was allegedly seen in video recorded by security cameras making off with bags of donated clothes and other items left outside Goodwill locations in south and west Macon, according to arrest warrants in the case.
wgxa.tv
15-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Macon
A 15-year-old is in critical condition tonight after Bibb Co. deputies say he was shot in the chest around 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Worsham Avenue. Deputies say the victim was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition. Right now deputies are still...
Body of 47-year-old Macon woman found in creek near Elm Street
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death of a woman who was found in a creek near Elm Street. The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received a call at around 8:46a.m., Monday. The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon. The sheriff’s...
Woman turned self in, charged with aggravated assault in connection to 3-year-old shot in August
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this shooting and the search for the suspect. A woman turned herself in to U.S. Marshal's in connection to a shooting of a 3-year-old child. According to a press release from the Bibb County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bibb coroner says heavy rains may have contributed to death of woman found off of Elm Street
MACON, Ga. — A woman was found dead Monday at a creek located off Elm and Fifth streets. She was found by a gentleman who thought she was sleeping when he saw her at first, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office Coroner Leon Jones. "She was found by a...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body of woman found on Elm Street identified
UPDATE (9/8) : The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play at this time. According to...
41nbc.com
WRPD arrests 4 for drugs, guns
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department made 4 arrests Wednesday for drug sales. According to WRPD, Narcotics investigators served a search warrant at 311 Woodlawn Avenue around 1 p.m. and arrested 4 people after finding several different drugs. The 4 arrested have charges ranging from...
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
300 emergency calls made to Macon gas station at the center of a lawsuit
MACON, Ga. -- Recently WGXA spoke to Macon's former district attorney David Cooke, who says the Quick Serve on Emery Highway is negligent because of the lack of care and security it provides its customers. In the past six years, 300 calls to 911 have been made to the store.
Bibb deputies arrest man who attacked Macon woman after asking for cigars at gas station
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested the man who attacked Danielle Finney on Wednesday, according to Lt. Sean Defoe. 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb was about to report live outside the Citgo where Finney was attacked when the suspect was spotted walking in the area near our news crew.
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
'He beat me like a man': Macon mother warns others after stranger beats her at gas station
MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother says a stranger asked for a pack of cigars at a gas pump before he assaulted her. Danielle Finney says now she’s even scared to fuel up her car in the middle of the day in Macon. Finney says she drove to...
New helicopter search for woman who vanished after leaving metro Atlanta pub
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are using a helicopter to search for a woman who vanished after leaving a bar in Hapeville. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in Dublin after shooting on Tuesday
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault in Dublin on Tuesday. According to the Dublin Police, the arrest stems from a shooting at Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. Officers responded to the scene around midnight, where they found a man shot in the chest....
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation
MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Comments / 0