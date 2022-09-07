MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.

