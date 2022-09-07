ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Security guard wounded at Rodeo Bar and Grill Shooting

MACON, Ga. — A Security Guard was shot during an aggravated assault incident that happened after 4 A.M at the Rodeo Bar and Grill restaurant. Bibb Sheriff Office says there was an altercation involving several people who were asked to leave the bar. While the people were leaving, shots...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon brothers in jail after U.S. Marshals discovered guns and drugs while serving warrant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO arrests brothers for gun & drug charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to gun and drug charges Wednesday in Bibb County. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Unit investigators along with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive task force worked to serve an arrest warrant on 34-year-old Trayon Latray Brown.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Middle Georgia woman jailed, charged in thefts caught on video at Goodwill donation sites

A Byron woman was jailed Tuesday in connection with a series of predawn thefts at Goodwill donation drop-off sites in Bibb County. The woman, Tasha Marie Quinn, was allegedly seen in video recorded by security cameras making off with bags of donated clothes and other items left outside Goodwill locations in south and west Macon, according to arrest warrants in the case.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

15-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Macon

A 15-year-old is in critical condition tonight after Bibb Co. deputies say he was shot in the chest around 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Worsham Avenue. Deputies say the victim was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition. Right now deputies are still...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Body of woman found on Elm Street identified

UPDATE (9/8) : The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play at this time. According to...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD arrests 4 for drugs, guns

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department made 4 arrests Wednesday for drug sales. According to WRPD, Narcotics investigators served a search warrant at 311 Woodlawn Avenue around 1 p.m. and arrested 4 people after finding several different drugs. The 4 arrested have charges ranging from...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in Dublin after shooting on Tuesday

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault in Dublin on Tuesday. According to the Dublin Police, the arrest stems from a shooting at Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. Officers responded to the scene around midnight, where they found a man shot in the chest....
DUBLIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 15-year-old McDonough teen missing for days after leaving home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a missing McDonough teenager and need your help finding her. Officials say 15-year-old Chinyere Campos was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 leaving her home on Hawken Trail in McDonough. Officers described the missing teen as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight...
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation

MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

