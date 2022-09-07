Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
WTVQ
Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Georgetown police says a little before 4:30 an SUV and motorcycle collided on US 25 as the SUV was turning onto the bypass. The Scott County Coroner says Shannon Aubrey, 48, was pronounced dead...
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE | Sitting down with Bill Straus, Queen Elizabeth II’s private Lexington photographer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Queen Elizabeth II was a friend of the bluegrass, visiting Kentucky five times, and was known for her affinity for horses. It just so happens that one Lexington man was her private photographer for many of her visits. We sat down with him in this ABC 36 exclusive.
WTVQ
Injury collision on East New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
WTVQ
Fayette, Jefferson Co. Schools donate furniture to Hindman Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s two largest school districts are coming together to help one that’s desperately in need. During July’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, East Hindman Elementary School in Knott County was completely devastated, with floodwaters inside the school reaching four feet high. The...
WTVQ
Officer wounded, suspect dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 40-year-old Joshua Hagans. The report says Hagans died from multiple gunshot wounds. 9/9/22, 11:47 a.m. Lexington police updated the public on the officer-involved shooting off Tates Creek Road in a Friday afternoon...
WTVQ
Lexington man sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for armed fentanyl trafficking. On July 11, 2021, law enforcement responded to a call of reckless driving and found Titus Mayhorn inside the vehicle with a gun in the front passenger seat. Mayhorn was impaired and arrested for DUI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
On-duty police officer shot in Lexington
The Lexington Police department says a police officer has been shot while responding to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. According to the department’s social media pages, the officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police say this...
WTVQ
Evans Orchard gears up for fall season, pick-your-own apples
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evans Orchard and Cider Mill is gearing up for the kick-off of its fall season this weekend. The family farm will host its annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. You’ll be able to pick your own apples, find cider, baked goods, crafts and gift items in its store and kids can join the fun too in the play area and barnyard.
WTVQ
Crab Orchard man accused of trafficking narcotics, prescription pills
CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Crab Orchard man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking multiple drugs and prescription pills. Dalton Roe, 19, is accused of trafficking narcotics in central Kentucky. Heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills were seized from Roe after an investigation that began this month, according to Kentucky State Police Sgt. Tye Chavies.
WTVQ
Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
Comments / 0