How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political consultant, was sentenced Thursday to serve 14 years in prison for her role in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation.
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
Former Atlanta official gets 14 years in corruption case
ATLANTA — (AP) — A pastor, political operative and former high-ranking Atlanta city official was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones told Mitzi...
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
Why Fulton prosecutors are interested in Coffee County data breach
A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
Officials release the names of 2 deputies in Georgia who were shot, killed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies in suburban Atlanta died Thursday night after being shot while serving a warrant, authorities said. Update 5:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: According to WSB-TV, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies who were killed in the line of duty Thursday as Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 40.
US Marshals arrest Riverdale 'firebombing' suspect 800 miles away in Texas
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The person accused of "firebombing" a Clayton County woman's home has been arrested, according to officials. U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Theriton Wells more than 800 miles away in Humble, Texas. The agency said they were tipped off by Clayton County authorities to help find Wells after...
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
11 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
At least 11 security guards have been shot, four fatally, in metro Atlanta since April 2021....
CBS 46
Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others appear in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: The court session today has concluded. You can watch the full portion of when Judge Ural Glanville addressed lawyers for Young Thug and Gunna in the video player above this story. The full day's court session can be re-viewed here. UPDATE: The court...
Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the health system’s surprise announcement that it intends to close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The imminent closure of the Old Fourth Ward hospital, a fixture in the city for more than a century, is expected to create strain on […] The post Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
22-Year-Old Alahna Smith Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Georgia Tech student. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Alahna Smith. According to reports, Smith was killed when her SUV plowed into [..]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Fulton County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
More than a year ago, when we had the idea of putting together a weekly newsletter that would tell the story of Black At...
Newly formed Clayton County violent crime task force produces major results during its first month, chief says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Chief is offering proof Thursday that a new task force responsible for cracking down violent crime in the county is working. 11Alive's Dawn White is the first Atlanta reporter to speak to the chief about this new unit they call "C.A.G.E."
