cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
county17.com
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Trapper Hopes Russia Raccoon Market Opens Again Soon, Not Concerned About Rabies Epidemic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even as the Eastern U.S. struggles with a raccoon rabies epidemic, a Lander trapper said he can recall a time when the critters were scarce in Wyoming, though that’s no longer the case. Todd Fross said he’s trapped some “gigantic”...
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
Wyoming Woman Gets Radon Poisoning from Her Roommate?
There are some horror stories about crazy roommates, but this one is a little different. Also she is not dead. This poor lady lives with a history buff, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s also a collector. He has a collection of old clocks that are known for poisoning people, causing burns, ulcers, and even lung cancer. Not to mention he’s got a vial of radium paint which is just glow in the dark paint from the 20’s, “soviet radium scales”, and straight up shavings of radium in a glass jar. I don’t really think collectors are all that bad but maybe he should think about switching to action figures or something.
cowboystatedaily.com
While California Struggles To Keep Residents’ Power Going, Wyoming Stays Powered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While we’re enjoying some relief from the long stretch of heat here in Wyoming, California continues to wait for things to cool down. For the tenth day in a row, power companies in much of that state were advising consumers to conserve energy in order to avoid blackouts.
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/31/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As word of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
county17.com
Record number of independents running for Wyoming Legislature
A higher than usual number of Libertarian and Constitution candidates will also appear on the general election ballot for the statehouse in November. Seven independents, seven Libertarians and three Constitution Party candidates will be on the ballot for the Legislature in November’s general election — the highest number of minor-party and unaffiliated candidates since at least 1998, according to secretary of state records.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (9/2/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan provided this information based on deputy reports. Fight, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 3, Crimson Dawn Road.
cowboystatedaily.com
Sec. State Ed Buchanan Wishes Chuck Gray Well, Despite ‘Disappointing’ Campaign
Although the Secretary of State’s role in Wyoming has not historically drawn much attention, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has overseen a more high-profile tenure. “If anybody wants to measure success, you look at how much enrichment you received in your life and how much did you teach to others,” Buchanan said. “This job has enriched my life greatly.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Wyoming Republican Party Asks Buchanan to Hold off on Resigning
On Sept. 2, the Wyoming Republican Party sent a letter to Ed Buchanan, Wyoming's current Secretary of State, urging him not to resign this month due to the upcoming election. Buchanan had announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from his role as secretary as he has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Goshen County.
