Read full article on original website
Related
kymnradio.net
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
myalbertlea.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County on Thursday
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorcycle vs vehicle crash at 6:03. pm on 09/08/2022. It was determined the motorcycle; a 2006 Harley Davidson was. traveling northbound on 640 th Ave by the intersection of 285 th St. The motorcycle was. driven by 54-year-old Steven Kip...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myklgr.com
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
krwc1360.com
Rogers Man Involved in Semi vs. SUV Crash Wednesday Near Mankato
A man from our region was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday near Mankato in Blue Earth County. The State Patrol reports that around 12:15 PM, a semi truck and an SUV collided on Highway 169 near the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 33. Officials say the semi was southbound, while the SUV was northbound when the vehicles collided.
steeledodgenews.com
Wayne Novak, 71, Blooming Prairie
Wayne Irvin Novak, age 71, of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Sept. 6 at the Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. It was a Tuesday. Born in Albert Lea, Wayne grew up in rural Blooming Prairie with his brother, Doug, on a small farm where his love of dogs began. Tiger and Pal were his favorites. A terrible accident when Wayne was 5 left him with a traumatic brain injury. Wayne overcame his injury and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1969.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hastings Star Gazette
Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings
The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
KIMT
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided outside of Arbor Terrace Thursday afternoon. The collision left both vehicles with their air bags deployed. The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene. No word yet on any possible injuries.
KEYC
Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week has been found safe. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair on Aug. 31. He has been found and returned to his guardian...
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
steeledodgenews.com
Reed Miller, 60, Byron
Reed Thomas Miller, age 60, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his childhood home in Blooming Prairie. Reed was born March 15, 1962, in Austin, to Willis “Bud” and Ruby (Thompson) Miller. He graduated with the class of 1980 from Blooming Prairie High School. Upon high school graduation, despite being advised that he may not be “college material,” with his parent’s support and encouragement, Reed attended Austin Community College and Mankato State University graduating in 1985 with a degree in aviation management.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman hospitalized after crash with semi
A Mankato woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 42-year-old Kristen Lanae Duenes was northbound on the Highway and the Peterbilt semi tractor was southbound when the vehicles collided at Blue Earth County Rd 33.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Comments / 0