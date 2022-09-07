ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 40

Charley
2d ago

Yes because Matt Gaetz is such a better candidate- I guess that was the best the red side has, oh wait yes he blends in perfectly- get a life . Desantis went after her after her not lying for him and the state to make his numbers look better- what happened to innocent until proven guilty. Bunch of stone throwers.

Reply(6)
16
PiSS Off A Neofascist
2d ago

I'm with you Rebekah! you're being persecuted by the Christo neofascists because you exposed the murderers via COVID

Reply(5)
16
opinated old lady
2d ago

Yet at Mar Lago top secret classified nuke files were found scattered among. Her job was data keeper. What did DiSantis fear outside the truth? Sometimes you just got to break down the drama to the nitty gritty. Btw FL. She didn’t steal nuke secrets yet FDLE entered swat style guns drawn while the toddlers ate breakfast. Is that how we treat employees called working moms? And a guy you can’t leave your daughter alone with is better. Think not

Reply
3
Related
CBS Miami

Accused of voting illegally, Florida man asks "what did I do wrong?"

FORT LAUDERDALE - CBS4 talked with one of the people arrested last month, accused of illegally voting, and he's asking, what did he really do wrong?   The day officers came to arrest 71-year-old Nathaniel Singleton at his relative's house, he was still at work when he got a call about the officers who came looking for him. "Police was out there in the yard, guns drawn, come out, we know you're in there," he told CBS4.He's surprised because this is 2 years after he voted in the 2020 elections, and freedom and civic duty isn't something that Singleton takes...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Fight over Florida's property insurance law goes to court

TALLAHASSEE - Contractors have launched an appeal in a legal battle about part of a new Florida property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in disputes about claims. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in challenging Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh's Aug. 29 decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to the law. The Legislature passed the attorney-fee restriction during a May special session that Gov. Ron DeSantis called amid massive problems in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Jones
Person
Matt Gaetz
NBC News

DeSantis, Rubio lead Democratic opponents in new Florida poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads his challenger, former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, by three percentage points, 50% to 47%, a new statewide AARP poll found. The only four demographic groups among which Crist led DeSantis were all likely voters aged 18-49, women over 18, Black voters over age 50 and voters with a college degree.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Computer Security#Doh#Covid Dashboard#Republican#Division Of Elections#Democratic#Fdle
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory

Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws

The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox35orlando.com

Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy