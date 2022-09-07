Yes because Matt Gaetz is such a better candidate- I guess that was the best the red side has, oh wait yes he blends in perfectly- get a life . Desantis went after her after her not lying for him and the state to make his numbers look better- what happened to innocent until proven guilty. Bunch of stone throwers.
I'm with you Rebekah! you're being persecuted by the Christo neofascists because you exposed the murderers via COVID
Yet at Mar Lago top secret classified nuke files were found scattered among. Her job was data keeper. What did DiSantis fear outside the truth? Sometimes you just got to break down the drama to the nitty gritty. Btw FL. She didn’t steal nuke secrets yet FDLE entered swat style guns drawn while the toddlers ate breakfast. Is that how we treat employees called working moms? And a guy you can’t leave your daughter alone with is better. Think not
