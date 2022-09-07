SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's basketball to play BYU in Utah Jazz arena, Haverdink, an MOC-Floyd Valley grad, earns GPAC honors

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars' Carter Baumgartner wins high school city golf meet
SIOUX CITY — Thanks to the support from his team, Le Mars High School sophomore Carter Baumgartner can play more freely on the golf course. That relaxed mindset showed Tuesday at the city golf meet on Tuesday, as Baumgartner shot an 18-hole score of 77 to win the tournament at Green Valley Golf Course.
Sioux City Journal
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kelynn Jacobsen sets school record in receiving yards
SIOUX CITY — No one involved had a clue where Kelynn Jacobsen stood in the East High School football record books during Thursday’s game against Le Mars at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but there was no question he was having a career night. When it was all said and...
Sioux City Journal
Dolincheck throws five touchdowns in 49-21 win over Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – It was a four-touchdown first half by Joe Dolincheck that led Morningside to a 49-21 win over Dordt Saturday night in Sioux Center. Dolincheck had touchdown passes of 52, 41, 30 and 11 yards in the first half to get the Morningside offense on the board early and often.
Sioux City Journal
High school football: Sioux City East lands at eighth in Week 3 Associated Press poll
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City East High School football team has been off to a good start so far in 2022, and its success was recognized on Monday. The Black Raiders made the Associated Press high school football poll that was released, finding themselves at eighth in the Week 3 Class 5A poll.
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District says new cellphone policy makes the grade
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City school district leadership says the implementation of the district's new cellphone policy has been successful, with many instances of positive feedback. “It’s really making a difference,” said Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus. Bemus, Director of Elementary Education Brian Burnight and Director of Secondary...
Sioux City Journal
Celebrate Siouxland bring focus on community's Latino culture
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Araceli Lopez Valdivia was valiantly trying to work the wrinkles out of flags that hanged on the hallway wall of her 3900 Dakota Ave. office. As executive director of Unity in Action, a nonprofit providing support for Latino and immigrant families, she is also in charge of the second annual Celebrate Siouxland, a three-day Latino festival that is taking place in South Sioux City, Thursday through Saturday.
Sioux City Journal
Vangarde Arts proposing plans for new free music concert series in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts announced it's in the running to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park, 505 Cook St., beginning in 2023. A Sioux City-based nonprofit, Vangarde Arts recently submitted the concert series proposal to the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
Sioux City Journal
Knapp jury asked to choose between murder, manslaughter
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded there is no doubt her client shot and killed Kevin Juzek. The question jurors must decide is whether the shooting was premeditated or a snap decision sparked by the events that morning on May 11, 2020, at their rural Merrill, Iowa, home.
Sioux City Journal
Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder
LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek. He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting. He will face a mandatory sentence...
Sioux City Journal
In Le Mars trial, 84-year-old Tom Knapp found guilty of murder in stepson's shooting
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded in her closing argument to jurors that there was no doubt Knapp shot and killed Kevin Juzek, but his actions amounted to manslaughter, not murder. Jurors had no doubt Knapp acted with malice and premeditation, elements necessary to find him guilty...
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
The Carmelite Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia Street with Mass at 7 a.m. Refreshments will be served at 8:30 a.m., rosary at 9 a.m. and prayers with the Sisters at 9:15 a.m. The business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Honorary members are welcome to attend.
Sioux City Journal
Parking rates back on Sioux City Council's agenda
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines. City staff say the rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Facts seem to be in eye of the beholder
THE MINI: How does one have an honest policy-based political conversation today? If one does not like someone, they are attacked "personally," not by policies. If you like someone, facts do not matter because today, facts seem to be in the eye of the beholder. Its like the Simon and Garfunkel lyric, "Laugh about it. Shout about it. When you've got to choose, every way you look at it, you lose." -- Thomas Widner, Sioux City.
