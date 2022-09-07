SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's basketball to play BYU in Utah Jazz arena, Haverdink, an MOC-Floyd Valley grad, earns GPAC honors

THE MINI: How does one have an honest policy-based political conversation today? If one does not like someone, they are attacked "personally," not by policies. If you like someone, facts do not matter because today, facts seem to be in the eye of the beholder. Its like the Simon and Garfunkel lyric, "Laugh about it. Shout about it. When you've got to choose, every way you look at it, you lose." -- Thomas Widner, Sioux City.

