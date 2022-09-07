Marshall Tucker Band to Bring 50th Anniversary Tour to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Through Big Time Entertainment, LLC, the 50 th Anniversary Tour of The Marshall Tucker Band will bring its soul-moving performance to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg on Thursday, Oct. 20.

As a “tried-and-true” Southern band hailing from Spartanburg, South Carolina, The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) continues to impact several generations through hit songs like “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on The Mountain” and many others. The MTB is described as a pioneer for progressive southern bands as they influence the rock genre with some of their hit songs appearing on Netflix and Amazon.

“I’ve been in tune with how music can make you feel, right from when I was first in the crib,” explained lead vocalist and bandleader Doug Gray , who’s been fronting MTB since the very beginning. “I was born with that. And I realized it early on, back when I was a little kid and my mom and dad encouraged me to get up there and sing whatever song came on the jukebox. It got to the point where people were listening to me more than what was on the jukebox! There’s a certain gift I found I could share, whether I was in front of five people or 20,000 people. I was blessed with that ability, and I’m thankful I can share with others.”

Named after a blind piano tuner they found inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space, MTB has been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small across the globe. Gray said the band’s music is “more like a spaceship than a house” as fans can see a variety of each member’s experiences in all of their songs.

“Simply put, The Marshall Tucker band is southern rock at its finest,” said Jason A. Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “And to have them stop at the Robinson Grand as a part of their 50 th Anniversary tour… wow, what a privilege!”

Gray said he sees no end to the road that lies ahead for The Marshall Tucker Band, whose legacy is being carried forward by the man himself and his current bandmates, B.B. Borden, Ryan Ware, Marcus James Henderson, Chris Hicks and Rick Willis.

“You know, I think it was Toy Caldwell’s dad who said, ‘There’s more to gray hair than old bones,’ and we still have a lot of stories yet to tell,” Gray concluded. “People ask me all the time what I’m gonna do when I turn 80, and I always say, ‘The same thing that we’re continuing to do now.’ We’re road warriors, there’s no doubt about that… and I don’t intend to slow down.”

Tickets for The Marshall Tucker Band start at only $49, and go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.

