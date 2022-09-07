Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
WMAZ
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
allongeorgia.com
Ga DOT and Lutzie 43 Foundation to Host Second Safe Driving Summit at GSU
The Georgia Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, will host the second Safe Driving Summit at the Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern University on September 13, 8:00 am – 1:30 pm. Fatalities on roadways in Georgia and across the nation continue to rise due...
wfxl.com
Cox Landing closed while Georgia Power works on Flint River Hydro dam
Cox Landing will be closed Friday, September 9 as Georgia Power uses it to launch a barge and equipment. Cox Landing will also be closed Monday, September 12, and Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Georgia Power has requested to use the landing while work is being performed at Flint River Hydro.
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
5 Georgia officers killed in the line of duty in 2022
Five Georgia law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2022. Eight officers were killed while ser...
allongeorgia.com
Commercial Roofing Industry Leader to Expand in Georgia, Invest $146M in Lowndes County
GAF Materials, a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, will create 135 new jobs and invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. “I’m proud to see GAF expanding its footprint here in...
wfxl.com
Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"
If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
41nbc.com
Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
WRDW-TV
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. “We can point...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
