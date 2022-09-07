ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
WMAZ

Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ga DOT and Lutzie 43 Foundation to Host Second Safe Driving Summit at GSU

The Georgia Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, will host the second Safe Driving Summit at the Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern University on September 13, 8:00 am – 1:30 pm. Fatalities on roadways in Georgia and across the nation continue to rise due...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Antlers#Georgiawildlife Com#Voluntary Public Access#Vpa#Usda
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
VALDOSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days. It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.
WRDW-TV

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. “We can point...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy