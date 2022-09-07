Read full article on original website
Brush fire breaks out in East County
A brush fire spewing large clouds of white smoke broke out Thursday in East County.
North County brush fire halted at 2 acres
A vegetation fire that broke out in North County Thursday prompted officials to temporarily shut down freeway lanes, fire officials said.
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRE IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO CHARS TWO ACRES ALONG SWEETWATER RIVER
September 8, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- A small vegetation fire broke out in the thick brush at the corner of Fury Lane and Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego this afternoon. The fire was initially reported at 3:00 and was responded to by several local fire agencies. The sound...
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
menifee247.com
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight
The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight Wednesday night and has covered over 27,000 acres, authorities said Friday. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
Alpine residents anticipated heavy rain, but not the wind
Friday's wind and rain has caused crews to remain hard at work surveying damage all across the county.
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Rollover Crash on Highway 14 [Escondido, CA]
Four Injured in RV Accident near Escondido Canyon Road. The collision occurred around 3:02 p.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Escondido Canyon Road. For reasons under investigation, a black Dodge truck was found rolled on its side with a camper trailer attached. However, further circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
Inland San Diego braces for intense winds as Kay approaches
San Diego Gas & Electric is advising residents to tie down any loose property to prevent injuries and damage to power lines overhead.
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Menifee police crack jokes after pickup ends up in backyard pool
After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid. There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday […]
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam's YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
On September 3, the police and fire departments hosted their Guns and Hoses event. Participants started their day at the Escondido Police Range, where they received a gun safety course and were able to use handguns and rifles. The Police Department treated them to lunch back at Police and Fire Headquarters, and afterwards the participants continued to battle the heat and had some fun with the fire department.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
Coast News
Oceanside identifies new site for police headquarters
OCEANSIDE — More than a decade overdue, the Oceanside police department is one step closer to relocating its headquarters to a facility near El Corazon Park after the Oceanside City Council approved the first phase of a recently-completed police-needs assessment study. At the same time, the council also approved...
Two people killed in 700 acres vegetation fire burning near Hemet
Two civilans are dead after a vegetation fire grew to 700 acres on Monday in Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was at 700 acres with 5% contained. An additional civilian was injured. Cal Fire confirmed Monday night that 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have The post Two people killed in 700 acres vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
2 victims killed in South Bay shooting identified
Chula Vista police on Thursday released the identities of the two gunshot victims who died after their pickup truck crashed into a parked van while fleeing a shooting.
