Ramona, CA

California Accidents
Ramona, CA
Ramona, CA
California Crime & Safety
Ramona, CA
menifee247.com

Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight

The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight Wednesday night and has covered over 27,000 acres, authorities said Friday. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
HEMET, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Rollover Crash on Highway 14 [Escondido, CA]

Four Injured in RV Accident near Escondido Canyon Road. The collision occurred around 3:02 p.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Escondido Canyon Road. For reasons under investigation, a black Dodge truck was found rolled on its side with a camper trailer attached. However, further circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate

Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA
KTLA

Menifee police crack jokes after pickup ends up in backyard pool

After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid. There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday […]
MENIFEE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam's YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Updates

On September 3, the police and fire departments hosted their Guns and Hoses event. Participants started their day at the Escondido Police Range, where they received a gun safety course and were able to use handguns and rifles. The Police Department treated them to lunch back at Police and Fire Headquarters, and afterwards the participants continued to battle the heat and had some fun with the fire department.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA

Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
HEMET, CA
Coast News

Oceanside identifies new site for police headquarters

OCEANSIDE — More than a decade overdue, the Oceanside police department is one step closer to relocating its headquarters to a facility near El Corazon Park after the Oceanside City Council approved the first phase of a recently-completed police-needs assessment study. At the same time, the council also approved...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people killed in 700 acres vegetation fire burning near Hemet

Two civilans are dead after a vegetation fire grew to 700 acres on Monday in Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was at 700 acres with 5% contained. An additional civilian was injured. Cal Fire confirmed Monday night that 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have The post Two people killed in 700 acres vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA

