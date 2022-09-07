ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Busch Light added to popular breakfast pizza

 2 days ago
TULSA — Casey’s is celebrating the 21st birthday of their breakfast pizza by topping it with Busch Light beer cheese.

“Over the last two decades, Casey’s breakfast pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy breakfast at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

The pizza also has bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, onions and green peppers.

The Ultimate Tailgate Breakfast Pizza is only available for a limited time.

A large is $16.99.

