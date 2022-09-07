Bartlesville High fell to 1-1 on the season, as the Bruins could not get over the hump in a wacky game at Sapulpa. Bruins fell to the Chieftains 27-21. Bartlesville had two possessions down by six points in the final five minutes, but turned the ball over on both. The Bruins defense again grinded to keep the team in the game. BHS forced a couple turnovers and had another sterling goal-line stand to keep the game within reach down the stretch.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO