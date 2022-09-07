Read full article on original website
Bruins Gritty in Sapulpa Loss
Bartlesville High fell to 1-1 on the season, as the Bruins could not get over the hump in a wacky game at Sapulpa. Bruins fell to the Chieftains 27-21. Bartlesville had two possessions down by six points in the final five minutes, but turned the ball over on both. The Bruins defense again grinded to keep the team in the game. BHS forced a couple turnovers and had another sterling goal-line stand to keep the game within reach down the stretch.
High School Football Week 2 Recap
The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
Huskies Late Game Surge Too Late Against Hominy
65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting to be Held in Bartlesville
The Northern Oklahoma local section of American Chemical Society (ACS) has announced on its website that the 65th Annual Pentasectional Meeting will be held in Bartlesville on October 8 at the Phillips 66 Research Center on Highway 60 at Highway 123. The theme of this year's conference is Sustainable and Transformative Chemistry.
Bartlesville CITY MATTERS 9-12-22
On this week's episode of CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey recapped last week's city council meeting highlighted by the report from a paid consultant regarding the $17-million cost of refurbishing the First Christian Church and making it a conference center along with the decision by the ad hoch committee to not go through with the plan and seek other options.
Osage County Annex Building Pushed Back Again
The Osage County Commissioners met during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday. They approved several items on the docket but failed to agree on the new Annex building. This week’s concern was about if the District Attorney’s office will also be moved into the Annex building when it is eventually built.
First Responders Enjoy A Catered Lunch
Fifty people attended the First Reponders Luncheon hosted by Arnold Moore Neecamp at their location on Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville today. This was the third year that the funeral home had hosted an event near September 11 as a thank-you to law enforcement, firefighers, EMTS and others who offer life-saving services to our community.
Bartlesville Police Keeps the Peace at Pride Event
Social media sites were buzzing with the events that occurred Friday night surrounding the Pride event at the Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Bartlesville Police were on hand to assure that crowds did not become violent. According to most social media postings, the overarching issue seemed to be the drag...
Washington County Free Fair Saturday
The Washington County Free Fair wraps up today at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Listen for our live broadcast today on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1...
Oct 14 Last Day to Apply for Voter Registration
Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau has issued a statement reminding people in Osage County that Friday, October 14 is the last day to apply for voter registration if you want to vote in the upcoming November election. This also applies to Washington and Nowata Counties, as well as to all the cities and counties within our listening area.
Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People
A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
Bartlesville Police Chief Chat Focuses on Traffic, Pride Event, Neighborhood Meetings and New Hires
Appearing on BARTLESVILLE POLICE CHIEF CHAT, BPD Chief Tracy Roles began the conversation by urging citizens to pay closer attention when driving, especially when it comes to obeying stop signs and traffic control devices. Roles referrenced that 4-vehicle crash on Sunday at Price Road at US 75 that sent two people to a Tulsa hospital with significant injuries.
Arvest Foundation Supports St. John School
The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,050 contribution to St. John Catholic School. Arvest relationship banker Esme Reyes and consumer loan advisor Josh Fields presented the check to St. John Catholic School principal Cristel Miller. “We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help...
Vehicle Fire on US 75 Near Ochelata
OHP and the Ochelata Fire department responded to a vehicle fire near Ochelata on US 75 over the weekend. Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland tells Batlesville Radio that the vehicle thar caught fire was not the result of a crash and is under investigation by OHP. Copeland said that no...
