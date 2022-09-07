ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Southpoint area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an apartment fire in the Southpoint area.

JFRD said crews are in the 3500 block of Victoria Park Road, which is off of Bowden Road near Salisbury Road.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information. We will have the latest updates beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

