St. Joseph Police Chief Connally retiring
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring. Connally, who became police chief in January of 2006, will. retire at the end of this month. Prior to coming to St. Joseph, Connally served as assistant. chief of the Portsmouth, Virginia Police Department. Connally began his career. in law enforcement in...
Gov. Parson appoints Tubbs as 4th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Brain Tubbs of Mound. City as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit. Tubbs currently operates his own private law practice. He. holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and agribusiness. as well as a law degree from the University of...
River Bluff Trails Park continues to expand with opening of new bridge
The new River Bluff Trails Park has already helped bring new people into St. Joseph, and now a new expansion will help to continue that growth. St. Joseph City officials cut the ribbon to open the Bob Simpson Pedestrian Bridge, a pedestrian bridge that goes from the River Bluff Trails, over Highland Avenue, and to the Huston Wyeth Park.
Securing new aircraft could secure 139th Airlift Wing future in St. Joseph
New aircraft could be coming to the Air National Guard in St. Joseph and securing the latest C-130 airplane could be vital to the long-term. future of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Airlift Wing Commander, Colonel John Cluck, says the airlift. wing hopes to replace its fleet...
St. Joseph man remains in jail, charged with beating daughter to death
A St. Joseph man remains in the Buchanan County jail without. bond, charged in the beating death of his six-year-old daughter. 37-year-old Dustin Beechner made a video appearance before. Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart Wednesday morning. Beechner is charged with a count of child abuse resulting in. death. St. Joseph...
Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph
Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County. and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars. for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received. a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies.
St. Joseph woman injured after pickup, SUV crash
ANDREW COUNTY —A St. Joseph woman was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Gregory T. Seifert, 52, St. Joseph, was southbound on Business Route 71 three miles north of St. Joseph. The...
Missouri Western's Candi Whitaker wins inaugural Woman of Impact Award
The St. Joseph Sports Commission has named Missouri Western women’s basketball coach Candi Whitaker as the inaugural winner of the Woman of Impact Award. In conjunction with the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 induction ceremony and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the Woman of Impact Award recognizes outstanding achievement from a female athlete, coach, administrator or contributor over the past year.
