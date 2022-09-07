ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
104.1 WIKY

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
fox10phoenix.com

Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
AZFamily

Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
12 News

Owner of 'Breakfast Bitch' restaurant in Phoenix pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

PHOENIX — The restaurant's name is enough to turn heads. But it's the owner's recent plea deal that's cooking up even more questions. Breakfast Bitch, a restaurant at 3rd and Portland streets in downtown Phoenix, regularly draws crowds for it's atmosphere and unique name. It's been part of the Valley's brunch fabric since 2020 when it first opened in the Roosevelt Row area.
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
12 News

'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting

PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
Daily Mail

Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room

A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
