12news.com
'Is the Maricopa County Attorney's Office corrupt?': Candidates for the office's top seat answer
False gang charges, unprosecuted cases and other recent controversies have the attorney's office for years. Here's how the candidates say they'd be different.
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
'An extremely unusual charge': Why Queen Creek police are going after parents of kid who brought gun to school
PHOENIX — An elementary school student who brought a gun to campus could face criminal charges. Queen Creek police say the 9-year-old boy told them he carried the gun to avoid a "potential abduction" while walking to Legacy Traditional School-Queen Creek. Two weeks after the incident, authorities are now...
AZFamily
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers. The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams,...
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
AZFamily
Wealthy Scottsdale broker begins 15-year prison sentence for $20 million fraud scheme
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 15-year prison sentence begins today for wealthy Scottsdale broker David Alcorn, convicted of fraud and money laundering in a nationwide scheme involving fraudulent investments. The Department of Justice said those targeted in the conspiracy: the elderly. But several notable Phoenix-area leaders and businessmen, including...
104.1 WIKY
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
Child told Queen Creek police they carried gun to school to avoid a 'potential abduction'
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Queen Creek Police Department is recommending criminal charges for the parents of a child who brought a gun to school last month. The agency said Wednesday it was submitting charges against the student and their parents after officers allegedly found a firearm in the child's backpack.
Lawsuit defendants won't defend police video ban law
The defendants in a federal lawsuit about Arizona's police videotaping ban will not oppose a preliminary injunction request.
fox10phoenix.com
Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
AZFamily
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
ABC 15 News
Valley woman's fresh start outside prison made possible by what she did inside
PHOENIX — After nearly ten years behind bars at Perryville State Prison in Goodyear, Danna Tongate is grateful to begin a new life. She embraced family moments after walking into freedom back in August. “So overwhelming but in the best of ways, I’ve never felt more prepared for anything,”...
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
Owner of 'Breakfast Bitch' restaurant in Phoenix pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
PHOENIX — The restaurant's name is enough to turn heads. But it's the owner's recent plea deal that's cooking up even more questions. Breakfast Bitch, a restaurant at 3rd and Portland streets in downtown Phoenix, regularly draws crowds for it's atmosphere and unique name. It's been part of the Valley's brunch fabric since 2020 when it first opened in the Roosevelt Row area.
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
AZFamily
Woman shot while staying at short-term rental in south Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman was apparently shot multiple times while staying at a short-term rental near Old Town Scottsdale early Friday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a home near Hayden and McDowell roads and when they arrived, they found that...
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting
PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room
A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
