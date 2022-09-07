Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksal.com
Signup to Win Free Entry to the Salina Crossroads Marathon at the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair
The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is giving away three free entries for the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run and Walk, and Team Relays. According to the museum, you can sign up for a chance to win one of the free entries inside the Museum on September 24 from 10 am – 2 pm during the Street Fair. Winners will be drawn at 2:00 pm following the announcement of the Chili Cook-off winners at the main stage right in front of the Museum. There is no age limit on who can win the free entry. The free entries are being made available thanks to generous local sponsors.
ksal.com
Coaches Corner (9-10-22)
The Meridian Media High School Coaches Corner airs weekly on 1150 KSAL from 8-9am. Hear Coaches from Salina South, Salina Central, Southeast of Saline, Ell-Saline, Minneapolis, and Sacred Heart following their Friday night games. The Show is recorded live from Burger Theory in Salina.
What crazy food is the Kansas State Fair cooking up this year? A guide to fair dining
The 2022 fair will also feature the glorious return of saltwater taffy
Kansas State Fair returns on Friday with crazy food, spinning rides and high divers
New this year: Thanks to a new law, fairgoers can roam around with beer in hand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
109th Kansas State Fair starts Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, and with attendance down 20% last year, some are asking if those numbers will rebound this year. The State Fair expects anywhere from 325,000 to 350,000 people to visit Hutchinson during the 10 days of the fair. The fairgrounds are already busy with […]
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
ksal.com
Salina Tech Ranked as Top College
The Chronicle of Higher Education has ranked Salina Area Technical College in the top 2 percent of two-year colleges across the United States, based on its graduation rate. The Chronicle’s annual Almanac is published each August, and compares thousands of colleges across the country each year on a wide variety of metrics. This is the fourth consecutive year Salina Tech has placed in the top 2 percent among two-year colleges; it placed second in 2019.
ksal.com
Sale Will Help Morrison House
It’s a rummage sale to benefit visitors we’ll never meet. Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary tells KSAL News that items sold during the upcoming event will go to the Morrison House. Smith reminds everyone to bring donations to the back of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksal.com
Gerry “Goose” Lee Gosselin
Gerry “Goose” Lee Gosselin, age 74 entered rest on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, in Salina, Kansas. He was born on September 22nd, 1947, in Concordia, Kansas to Zella (Comeau) and Almer Gosselin. He was the third child out of eight children and attended Notre Dame High School in...
ksal.com
McPherson blasts Augusta, 42-7
Augusta 0 – 0 – 0 – 7 – 7 — McPherson 7 – 21 – 7 – 7 – 42 7:51 1st-Gottwald 1 yard run (Hoover PAT) 5:33 2nd-Alvord 28 yard pass to Tucker Pelnar (Hoover PAT) 2:25 2nd-Alvord 20...
Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday. The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in […]
Police: Central Salina apartment burgled while resident away
Police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a central Salina apartment earlier this week. Rebecca McGary, 41, of Salina, who had been away from her apartment in the 600 block of S. Second Street for a couple of days, told police that when she returned on Thursday, she saw a person leaving her apartment, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The person was described as a shorter, skinny Black male with two- to three-inch dreadlocks and wearing red and black sweats. He left southbound on foot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina man hospitalized after car vaults onto railroad tracks
SALINE COUNTY—A Salina man was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Francisco M. Perez, 20, Salina, was eastbound on Kansas 140 four miles southwest of Bavaria. The driver lost control of his vehicle....
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Hog waste being used as fertilizer thought to be causing Salina stench
Did you smell that? Parts of Salina have been less than fragrant the past few days, yet no one seems to be sure of why. A pungent, animal feces sort of odor hung over parts of south Salina Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Thursday morning, the odor was wafting over parts of north Salina.
KWCH.com
2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in two Kansas school districts voted on bond issues Tuesday night. In the Quinter school district, voters approved a $15 million bond to pay for school improvements, and they said ‘yes’ to a 1% city sales tax to fund the bond. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tsnews.com
Spice Up Your Life: You have ‘Scotch’ to try these tasty smoked eggs
Just as French fries are from Belgium and Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada, Scotch eggs are actually a British creation.Traditionally, a Scotch egg is “a shelled hard-boiled egg that is wrapped in sausage, covered in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried or baked until crispy,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.They’re often served cold in pubs, but in the U.S., people most often serve them hot instead.Joey has been hinting—strongly—for a few weeks tha...
ksal.com
Residential Burglary
A Salina woman comes home to find a burglar exiting her apartment. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the woman was not hurt during the encounter on Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street. Police say she had been out of town for a couple of days and returned to see a suspect leaving her property on foot.
McPherson police warn of bank scam
The McPherson Police Department is warning about a banking scam.
ksal.com
Salina Man Hurt in Crash
A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.
Comments / 0