The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is giving away three free entries for the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run and Walk, and Team Relays. According to the museum, you can sign up for a chance to win one of the free entries inside the Museum on September 24 from 10 am – 2 pm during the Street Fair. Winners will be drawn at 2:00 pm following the announcement of the Chili Cook-off winners at the main stage right in front of the Museum. There is no age limit on who can win the free entry. The free entries are being made available thanks to generous local sponsors.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO