Mavericks star Luka Doncic embroiled in a legal battle with his mother... as the Slovenian guard seeks to gain control over his own trademark
Luka Doncic is petitioning the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to gain control of his own name and trademark. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroBasket championships overseas with his home country of Slovenia - having recently dropped 47 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over France.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers
The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic Made One of the Craziest Basketball Shots You Will Ever See at EuroBasket 2022
VIDEO: Luka Doncic's crazy shot from EuroBasket.
Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player
Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of four teams that have shown interest in Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. They have also been linked to a potential reunion with Jordan Clarkson as the Jazz look to convert their veterans into future assets via trade. They’re not going to come for cheap, though. According to […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers won’t like Jazz’s asking price for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Mavericks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
So often, when a super team is formed in the NBA, a question is commonly asked: “just how much help does (Player X) need?” Usually, Player X is Kevin Durant, but that’s a topic for a different article. The question remains interesting. How much help does a...
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
NBC Sports
Luka Doncic drops 47 in Slovenia’s 88-82 EuroBasket win over Rudy Gobert, France
The NBA season is still over a month away, but fans of the Dallas Mavericks have to be excited by Luka Doncic’s performance in the EuroBasket tournament. Doncic scored 47 points to lead Slovenia to an 88-82 win over Rudy Gobert and France. This was the second-most points scored in the tournament’s history, trailing only Eddy Terrace’s 63-point performance for Belgium in 1957.
Mavericks, Knicks reportedly eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic
The Mavericks and Knicks are among the teams with interest in Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Twitter link), who states that Utah is looking for draft picks and players on expiring contracts in return. In addition to Dallas and New York, Gambadoro...
The Ringer
Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace
The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
