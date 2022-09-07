The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO