Cassidy's Success in Boston Caught McCrimmon's Eye

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
VGK Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pbok_0hluNIAC00

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was impressed by Bruce Cassidy's track record with the Boston Bruins.

The Vegas Golden Knights brought on one of the best coaches in the NHL in Bruce Cassidy when the organization hired the head coach in June.

Cassidy had coached the Washington Capitals for one-plus seasons (2002-2004) before returning to a head coaching position more than a decade later with the Boston Bruins.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said it was Cassidy's "consistent level of success in Boston" that stood out to him the most when he joined Tuesday's edition of the "VGK Insiders Show."

"It wasn't all the same team, right? When you're in a spot for six years, you've got turnover in your roster," McCrimmon said. "They had some players that moved on because they had real good success in their role from Boston that accepted contracts from other teams that were reflective of the growth in their game, so I think you saw some improvement in some of those players.

"He handled star players real well, which Boston for sure had their share of. Elite on special teams over a long period of time, so that, I think, is really important and then one of the best defensive teams on a consistent basis in the NHL. Really hard teams to score against and didn't do it at the expense of offense. ... Bruce's teams, I think, did a really good job on the offensive side of the puck as well."

Cassidy led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in every one of his five-plus seasons as head coach.

He guided Boston to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2018-19 season, where the team fell just one game short of the title.

"I think he's a really respected coach in the National Hockey League," McCrimmon said. "I think he's got a lot of respect from players, from his peers, and [has had] a real good record of success."

Cassidy is the third coach in the six-year history of the Golden Knights franchise.

The organization parted ways with former coach Pete DeBoer back in May after the team missed the postseason for the first time ever. Cassidy was hired nearly a month later.

