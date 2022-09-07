American Legion Post 333, Auxiliary Unit 333 announce September 13 blood drive

American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 will sponsor their final 2022 American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1-6 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.

The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and power red cells.

Race to give blood this SeptemberThis month, the Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up to ask donors to race in to give whole blood and double red cells and the next stop could be the racetrack. Subject to terms and conditions detailed on Red Cross’s website, each donor will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips sponsored race of winner’s choice, roundtrip airfare for two, up to a three-night hotel stay, entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent (if available), plus a $750 gift card. In addition, get a coupon by email for a free haircut thanks to Sport Clips.

In addition, limited edition Red Cross t-shirts will be available while supplies last.

Schedule an appointmentProspective donors should speed to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting www.redcrossblood.org{/span}{/span}. To get a RapidPass, donors must visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, complete all the questions, then print the RapidPass or show it on a mobile device at the time of donation.

Using a RapidPass typically reduces the donation process by 15 minutes. Downloading the Red Cross app will also facilitate registration and the entire donation process every time it is used as it also contains the donor card on the dashboard.

Eligibility requirementsA blood donor card or driver’s license (or two other forms of identification) is required at registration. In Wisconsin, 16- and 17-year olds may donate with parental permission; they are also subject to certain height and weight requirements as are 18-year-old high school students who do not need parental permission.

A donor may donate whole blood every 56 days and power red cells every 16 weeks. The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and who meet other eligibility requirements.

The American Red Cross, American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 appreciate the volunteers, supporters and donors who give their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to continue to perform its lifesaving mission.