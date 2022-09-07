ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Carscoops

Colorado Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Over Off-Duty Police Officer

Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested this week in Brighton, Colorado, after making the mistake of pulling over an off-duty police officer. The suspect is accused of using lights and a silver badge to impersonate a police officer on the road. Speaking to CBS Colorado, Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla said...
BRIGHTON, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
AURORA, CO
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

One defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to 16 years in Colorado bike theft ring

BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — One person has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to an organized crime charge involving smash-and-grab burglaries at Colorado bike shops last year. The state attorney general indicted eight people last November resulting from an investigation the AG's office called "Operation...
BOULDER, CO
i-70scout.com

Colorado State Patrol Requests Assistance Locating Driver Involved in a Fatal Crash

(ADAMS COUNTY, COLO) – Colorado State Patrol is requesting assistance in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash where a pedestrian died. The Colorado State Patrol responded and investigated the crash near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street just before 6AM on Wednesday morning August 31, 2022. One of the driver’s involved stayed on scene initially but left prior to providing his information and involvement. Colorado State Patrol investigators are interested in talking with this individual about this crash but are not seeking charges against this individual.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company

The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver district attorney charged a 31-year-old woman with child abuse resulting in death. According to the DA’s Office, Charlotte Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021 to reporter her one-year-old daughter, Betty, wasn’t breathing. Despite live-saving measures from staff at a hospital, Betty passed away. An autopsy report revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. The autopsy also showed naloxone and acetaminophen were present in her system. Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver murder conviction overturned due to prosecutor's misconduct

Although a single improper statement by a prosecutor during trial will rarely lead to the reversal of a defendant's convictions, Colorado's second-highest court last week decided such an extraordinary consequence was necessary — overturning a man's second-degree murder conviction and 48-year prison sentence. A jury convicted Cain Wilkens in 2018 of murdering his wife, Clarissa "Claire" Wilkens. His defense insisted Claire had died by suicide in the couple's home or, if Wilkens had shot her, he was too intoxicated to do so intentionally. Although Wilkens...
DENVER, CO

