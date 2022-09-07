Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Colorado Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Over Off-Duty Police Officer
Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested this week in Brighton, Colorado, after making the mistake of pulling over an off-duty police officer. The suspect is accused of using lights and a silver badge to impersonate a police officer on the road. Speaking to CBS Colorado, Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla said...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
KKTV
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities. Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents,...
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'
AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
Boulder search warrant leads to stolen bikes, drugs, firearms
A large police presence on Pearl Parkway in Boulder Tuesday was due to a search warrant being executed where officers found multiple drugs, bikes and firearms.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
One defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to 16 years in Colorado bike theft ring
BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — One person has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to an organized crime charge involving smash-and-grab burglaries at Colorado bike shops last year. The state attorney general indicted eight people last November resulting from an investigation the AG's office called "Operation...
i-70scout.com
Colorado State Patrol Requests Assistance Locating Driver Involved in a Fatal Crash
(ADAMS COUNTY, COLO) – Colorado State Patrol is requesting assistance in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash where a pedestrian died. The Colorado State Patrol responded and investigated the crash near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street just before 6AM on Wednesday morning August 31, 2022. One of the driver’s involved stayed on scene initially but left prior to providing his information and involvement. Colorado State Patrol investigators are interested in talking with this individual about this crash but are not seeking charges against this individual.
KKTV
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
Say What? Driver Clocked Going Over 130 MPH On I-70 Not Ticketed
Police are constantly sending out warning signals to drivers in an effort to keep our roads as safe as possible - on holiday weekends, these signals are even more prominent. Everyone knows that cops are going to be out and about waiting to pull over irresponsible, reckless drivers, especially on a holiday weekend like Labor Day Weekend.
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch
(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.
I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company
The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
4 Colorado cities among top in US for car thefts
Some legal experts contend laws that prosecute thieves, a majority of whom are repeat offenders, need a little more gas if auto theft is ever going to be in our rearview.
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A new law enacted in Colorado will require all State Patrol troopers to be equipped with body cameras by next year. Troopers in areas along the eastern side of the state were equipped Tuesday with the new body cameras. The CSP states that the Grand Junction area will see the cameras deployed sometime in December.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
KKTV
Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver district attorney charged a 31-year-old woman with child abuse resulting in death. According to the DA’s Office, Charlotte Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021 to reporter her one-year-old daughter, Betty, wasn’t breathing. Despite live-saving measures from staff at a hospital, Betty passed away. An autopsy report revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. The autopsy also showed naloxone and acetaminophen were present in her system. Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Denver murder conviction overturned due to prosecutor's misconduct
Although a single improper statement by a prosecutor during trial will rarely lead to the reversal of a defendant's convictions, Colorado's second-highest court last week decided such an extraordinary consequence was necessary — overturning a man's second-degree murder conviction and 48-year prison sentence. A jury convicted Cain Wilkens in 2018 of murdering his wife, Clarissa "Claire" Wilkens. His defense insisted Claire had died by suicide in the couple's home or, if Wilkens had shot her, he was too intoxicated to do so intentionally. Although Wilkens...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
