Indianapolis, IN

IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

“It’s so disheartening to see a young victim, a young suspect. Nobody wins and so that’s extremely concerning,” said IMPD Officer William Young, a public information officer for the department.

Mugshot of 19-year-old Julius Beverly from IMPD.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday night in the parking lot outside an Express Pantry at 4281 N. High School Road. Police reported arriving on scene and finding 19-year-old Dakylen White shot to death inside an SUV parked out front of the convenience store.

“Any loss of life is very concerning, especially at a young age,” said Young. “When a suspect does that unjustifiably, not only are you hurting the victim, but you’re hurting yourself as well too.”

The shooting was captured on surveillance footage and showed White’s vehicle pull into the parking lot of the Expres Pantry before two people exit the SUV, turn, and shoot White — who was still inside the vehicle.

A few bystanders can be seen fleeing the area as the two people casually walk away from the scene of the crime.

While Beverly has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting, police say they’re looking to identify the second person who also exited the vehicle. That person is considered a person of interest in the shooting, according to IMPD.

Wife listened for 48 minutes as husband was stabbed, killed by nephew: court docs reveal

“There is the second person of interest that we would, or the detective would, like to speak with,” said Young.

The brazen crime, caught on camera, happened nearby other businesses and apartment homes. Police remind that making the choice to pull the trigger is an action you can’t undo.

“Once you fire a firearm, you can’t get that bullet back once it leaves the chamber, so that’s always concerning whenever we have folks out and their shots fired,” said Young.

“We all know the innocent bystanders can get caught in the middle of it,” said Eric Beasley, who owns C.R.E.A.M. barber shop, which shares the same parking lot where this happened.

Beasley said he has a son who is the same age as the victim and is saddened by what happened. His business was not open at the time of the shooting or another shooting, which took place in July, critically injuring a 17-year-old.

“Especially two times in the last couple months, that’s sad,” said Beasley. “It’s not just here, violence is everywhere, so I just feel like people need to be aware of, you know things going on around all over the city.”

Beasley said he isn’t necessarily concerned for the safety of himself or his customers, but would like to see a security presence to help deter any potential future crime in the area.

CBS4 spoke with Jennifer White, the victim’s mother, who said she wishes people would resolve conflict without resorting to gunfire. It’s a message that police also echoed on Wednesday.

“It is disheartening whenever you have a loss of life due to senseless gun violence,” said Young. “It goes back to that same thing that we continue to talk about, and that’s conflict resolution.”

    Still picture of surveillance footage showing the suspects walking away after the shooting.
    Still picture of surveillance footage showing the victim’s SUV entering the parking lot.

“I wish people would think about things before they do things, cause if they don’t, they leave other people hurting,” said Jennifer.

“I’m just hurt,” said Jennifer. “You left a mother without a son.”

Jennifer said her son’s father had been killed at the same age.

“His dad died at 19. His dad got killed at 19 and now his son got killed at 19,” she said. “It’s a mess.”

Photo of Dakylen White

Dakylen White was due to become a father in October, something his family said he was looking forward to.

While police have been searching for both people captured in the surveillance footage, only one arrest has been announced at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Comments / 12

RLCJ Cooke
2d ago

I know no one wants to hear it. It's time to go back to capital punishment. The US is converting back to Dodge cities and Wild West. We've came to far to go backwards. Its becoming a losing battle

#Shooting#Impd#Convenience Store#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime#N High School Road#An Express Pantry#The Expres Pantry
FOX59

FOX59

