ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at any time they choose. An email sent to families in the district Friday afternoon announced the addition of TutorMe as an online resource students can use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOMU

City of Columbia announces finalists for public works director

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday it has chosen three finalists for the position of public works director. The public works director is in charge of overseeing the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the City's streets, bridges, sidewalks, and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Thefts#Mu Police
KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia crash leaves one man dead Friday afternoon

COLUMBIA - A man was left fatally injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 123.4 in the driving lane of traffic. According to an email sent by the Columbia Police Department, Ruzana R. Tadzhibayev, 30, struck the...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMU

What you need to know: Saturday, September 10

Catch up on all the latest scores and highlights from Week 3 of Friday Night Fever, which showcases more than 13 area teams. Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students. Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at...
COLUMBIA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KOMU

MyHouse makes changes for concert series

COLUMBIA - After concerns from the State Historical Society, concert organizers implemented changes at their most recent event. On Tuesday, the executive director of the historical society asked the Columbia City Council to revoke any street closure permissions granted to MyHouse. MyHouse made multiple changes to accommodate to surrounding businesses....
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy