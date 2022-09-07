Read full article on original website
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/9/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 9:. At 1:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Dogwood Avenue for the report of an automatic fire alarm activation. The alarm was caused by a malicious pull-station activation. At 8:48 a.m. to...
CCH to provide EMS services in Sheridan County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A new regional partnership will see Campbell County Health providing emergency medical services in Sheridan County, the health organization announced Wednesday. The partnership, approved by both the Sheridan City Council and the Sheridan County Commissioners this week, will establish the Wyoming Regional EMS, a jointly-funded limited...
City Council mulls future of 3rd Street Plaza
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The future use of the 3rd Street Plaza downtown is up in the air with potential changes under consideration by the Gillette City Council. During their regular meeting on Sept. 6, the council heard two possible solutions to address questions arising in recent months following the council’s June vote to allow the 3rd Street Plaza to be used for private events, both of which require some changes to the current memorandum of understanding between the City of Gillette and Gillette Mainstreet.
Thursday’s Eagle Butte Mine fire and Campbell County Fire Dept. reports (9/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At 1:02 a.m. Thursday, the Campbell County Fire Department responded to North Highway 14-16 for a grass fire. Upon arrival to Eagle Butte Mine, a large and fast moving fire was seen. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway while the fire and smoke made visibility difficult.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Breach of peace, Sept. 7, E. 12th Street, GPD. No charges were pursued...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through September 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 28 through Sept. 8. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Obituaries: Stevens; Bergins
Francis E. Stevens: June 23, 1948 – September 4, 2022. A memorial service for Frank Stevens, age 74 of Gillette, Wyoming, will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center Theater, 1635 Reatta Drive, with Pastor Marty Crump officiating. Francis Eugene Stevens...
Meet 7 writers who will attend Campbell library’s regional author fair Sept. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At Campbell County Public Library’s Regional Author Fair Sept. 10, visitors can meet several authors of the region, buy their autographed books and learn more about writing. When just one relatively unknown, local author asks Campbell County Public Library to host a book signing, it’s...
Mom, school board candidate who said her son has been bullied will lead anti-bullying events
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette mother is organizing events to raise awareness of bullying and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Jessica Martinez, who’s running for school board, said her son, Charlie Cross, attends Twin Spruce Junior High and has faced bullying there and his last year at Rozet Elementary. She said other students have sworn at her son and told him a few times to take his own life. Martinez said she reported incidents to a past Rozet principal, Twin Spruce Junior High’s head principal, teachers and the district superintendent.
City Council OKs liquor license transfer to Big D Oil in Energy Station purchase
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved the transfer of a retail liquor license from the previous owner of the Energy Station on Lakeway Road to Big D Oil. It was a critical step in the acquisition process for Big D Oil in its purchase of...
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
Discovery of Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Hotel Dumpster Leads to Poaching Bust in Wyoming
Two men are facing poaching charges after authorities in Wyoming linked them to a pair of pronghorn heads that were discarded next to a dumpster outside a hotel in the city of Gillette. According to court documents obtained by County 17, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) was notified about the antelope heads by Gillette Police officers on August 10—and the tipoff sparked an investigation of two Texans named Jeremiah A. Beason and David Hernandez.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Areas of smoke today ahead of rising thunderstorm chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County will continue to see smoke from western wildfires in the air before clouds roll in amid rising thunderstorm chances. After days of prolonged near-record heat, relief is on the way as a low pressure system supports a strong cold front that will help to break down high pressure that’s dominated the Rocky Mountain region for days. As a result, Gillette has a forecast high of 81 with hazy skies becoming cloudy in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sunny, clear weekend in run up to warm work week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Temperatures will remain comfortably in windbreaker territory today ahead of a warm-up into early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts today’s high at 62 degrees under sunny and clear skies. Winds will come from the south at 6 to 10 mph with gusts to 18 mph. Tonight also will remain mostly clear as the low falls to about 43.
