Cape Girardeau, MO

kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police announce lowered crime rates in the city

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city council hosted another public meeting on September 6 and with that meeting, the chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared statistics which displayed lower crime rates in the city. The chief mentioned a variety of statistics in which displayed Cape Girardeau’s...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced today that Devale Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill. Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of...
CARBONDALE, IL
Cape Girardeau, MO
kbsi23.com

Paducah police investigate rash of vehicle thefts

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in the city. Officers responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. The majority of the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wish989.com

Investigation into Business Burglaries in Carbondale Leads to Woman’s Arrest

CARBONDALE – An investigation into two business burglaries in Carbondale has led to the arrest of a woman who was also wanted on a Jackson County warrant. According to Carbondale Police, they investigated a business burglary in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Hickman County juvenile faces charges after social media threat

(KBSI) – A Hickman County juvenile faces charges after the Kentucky State Police investigated a threat of school violence. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
kbsi23.com

Woman killed in crash in New Madrid

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri

A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Dexter License Office pledges to improve customer service

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri license office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. The Dexter License Office recently took the pledge. “We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.
DEXTER, MO

