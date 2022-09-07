Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police announce lowered crime rates in the city
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city council hosted another public meeting on September 6 and with that meeting, the chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared statistics which displayed lower crime rates in the city. The chief mentioned a variety of statistics in which displayed Cape Girardeau’s...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced today that Devale Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill. Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police investigate rash of vehicle thefts
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in the city. Officers responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. The majority of the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
KFVS12
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Chief said during the City Council Meeting that crime is down in the city. Police Chief Wes Blair told the City Council and those in attendance that new technology like Shot Spotter is working. “We know that there’s still a lot...
wish989.com
Investigation into Business Burglaries in Carbondale Leads to Woman’s Arrest
CARBONDALE – An investigation into two business burglaries in Carbondale has led to the arrest of a woman who was also wanted on a Jackson County warrant. According to Carbondale Police, they investigated a business burglary in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
KFVS12
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
First ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk to be held Oct. 15
(KFVS) - The first ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk will be held on Oct. 15, 2022 at the A.C. Brase Arena, Cape Girardeau. The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri. 35 first responders have committed suicide in the state of...
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
kbsi23.com
Hickman County juvenile faces charges after social media threat
(KBSI) – A Hickman County juvenile faces charges after the Kentucky State Police investigated a threat of school violence. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware...
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
kbsi23.com
Woman killed in crash in New Madrid
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
wsiu.org
A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri
A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
KFVS12
Dexter License Office pledges to improve customer service
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri license office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. The Dexter License Office recently took the pledge. “We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.
