Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down in Lexington. The decades-long tradition celebrates diversity in our area, and brings a weekend of entertainment to the city’s east end. “We started this in 1989 and we...
WKYT 27
Distributor comes through to keep gator on the menu at Bourbon n’ Toulouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bourbon N’ Toulouse says a distributor came through with 50 lbs of alligator sausage. Both Bourbon N’ Toulouse locations will be serving gator sausages and Swamp Dogs all day Saturday, or until they run out. ORIGINAL: A traditional item won’t be on the...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
WKYT 27
Ky. Blood Center annual WKYT Blood Drive exceeded goal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some good news regarding this week’s WKYT Blood Drive with the Kentucky Blood Center. This year’s goal was to receive 275 units, which included both Lexington centers, Corbin, and the Frankfort location. Not only did we hit that goal, we exceeded it....
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Henry County’s Benjy Kinman Lakes is not to be overlooked as a fishing destination
Editor’s note: This is the second article in an ongoing series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Benjy Kinman Lake is the largest of four lakes on the Boone Tract of the 3,643-acre Kentucky River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Named to honor Benjamin T. Kinman, a 38-year employee of...
WKYT 27
Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding. She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Preparing for a wetter weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It won’t rain the entire weekend. There will be plenty of gaps in the coverage. It will be a fairly quiet end to the week. Most will only experience cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. It really will be a very nice end of the short work week.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wet Weather For The Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an absolutely gorgeous September day across the Commonwealth, but things are about to change as we head into the upcoming weekend. A HUGE upper low spins in and slows down, bringing damp and cool weather for the region. Temps out there today are in...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Dept. donates retired fire engine to Eastside Technical School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Eastside Technical Center now have a new teaching tool-- a real fire engine. Future firefighters at the school are learning more hands on thanks to the big donation. “I think textbooks, to be honest, I think it’s a waste of time, hands on shows...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
KHS hosts adoption event, waives fees to help animals in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Find your new furry friend this week! The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) currently has a large number of dogs and cats, including many from eastern Kentucky, available for adoption. KHS is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats, aged six months and older, from Sept....
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
Comments / 0