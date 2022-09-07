ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Van Patten: 5 Things To Know About The Leading Lady Of ‘Tell Me Lies’

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Hulu

Grace Van Patten is one of the leading stars in Hulu’s addictive new series, Tell Me Lies. The 25-year-old plays Lucy Albright, who falls in love with Stephen DeMarco (played by Jackson White) after they meet in college. The series covers the toxic relationship between Lucy and Stephen over the course of eight years. Grace isn’t new to television, but this is definitely her best on-screen work so far. HollywoodLife has rounded up what you need to know about the talented actress below.

Grace Van Patten in ‘Tell Me Lies’ (Photo: Hulu)

Grace plays Lucy in ‘Tell Me Lies’.

Grace is the leading lady in Tell Me Lies. Her character Lucy meets Stephen at Baird University, and they form a complicated and tumultuous romantic relationship. Grace was cast in the lead role when the series was announced in August 2021. Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 bestselling book of the same name. Actress Emma Roberts is a producer on the series.

Her first acting role was in ‘The Sopranos’.

Grace was only 8 years old when she appeared in two episodes of The Sopranos, marking her first on-screen role. She got the job thanks to her dad Timothy Van Patten, who directed both episodes. Grace played Ally Pontecorvo, the daughter of gangster Eugene Pontecorvo (Robert Funaro).

She starred in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

Grace had a leading role in the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Michael Shannon. She played Zoe Macaroni, who checks into a 10-day health and wellness retreat with her parents, following the death of her twin brother. Grace talked about the experience filming the show in Australia in an interview last year.

“It’s the most beautiful place I have ever been to,” she told Elle in Sept 2021. “It felt very real, being thrown into that environment. We had a kickoff dinner with the whole cast, and everyone was so great—there’s no shortage of humor [in that group], and it always helped.”

Grace Van Patten at the ‘Dune’ premiere on October 18, 2021 (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

She was romantically linked to Nat Wolff.

Grace started dating The Naked Brothers Band star Nat Wolff, 27, sometime in 2017. The pair were seen vacationing in Ischia, Italy in July 2019. The following summer, Nat posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Grace in honor of their anniversary. The post featured a photo of the couple kissing in the pool. It’s unclear if Grace and Nat are still together.

She comes from a famous family.

Grace has several family members with ties to Hollywood. Her dad Tim Van Patten is a famous director who worked on hit shows like The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Sex and the City, and Game of Thrones. Her uncle was actor and comedian Dick Van Patten, who died in 2015. Grace’s aunt is film and stage actress Joyce Van Patten, 88. Grace also has two famous cousins: actress Talia Balsam, 63, and former pro tennis player Vincent Van Patten, 64.

#Tell Me Lies#Television#Hulu
