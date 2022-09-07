Read full article on original website
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
The top two candidates for Pennsylvania governor have extremely different views on LGBTQ discrimination protections, inclusive curriculum, and same-sex marriage. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court tells Tom Wolf it won’t fast track amendments lawsuit
Pennsylvania’s highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf’s request, the justices said he was free to file...
Pennsylvania House advances 3 election law changes
Ideas dealing with ballot transportation, voter roll purges and candidate rules won near-unanimous support from a key House committee. Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, a trio of election law changes are moving forward in the Pennsylvania House. Under one, election workers would have to place marked ballots in sealed...
John Fetterman talks reproductive rights, stroke recovery during campaign stop in Montgomery County
With less than two months to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Governor John Fetterman rallied with other elected officials to defend reproductive rights in the state. The “Women For Fetterman Rally” at Montgomery County Community College on Sunday focused on the...
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
The 2022 election for governor in Pennsylvania could dramatically change the course of the state. Here’s what you need to know to make an informed vote. By Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA, Ethan Edward Coston of Spotlight PA and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent,...
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
With opioid settlement money in hand, midstate counties to take grant applications. Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis.
In a post-Roe America, Pennsylvanians consider permanent birth control procedures
Lee Thompson sat in a pre-operative room, bundled in a blanket and socks, and played with an adult coloring book phone app to keep calm. She had slept well the night before and refused to let herself feel anxious — even though she was about to undergo an elective surgery that would be difficult to reverse.
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order discouraging conversion therapy. Why does that matter?
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order last month directing state agencies to discourage the practice of conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is the discredited and unscientific practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. There are 20 states across the country that have passed laws...
Kim Ward, Pa. Senate GOP, argue state legislatures should have sole power over elections
Lawyers for Pennsylvania Senate Republicans are weighing in on an election-related case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case, known as Moore v. Harper, could impact how future elections are conducted. The group led by Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) filed a “friend of the court” brief in the case...
Pennsylvania gives millions to boost EV adoption
Pennsylvania is aiming to give a boost to electric vehicles with a wave of new funding. The Wolf Administration is putting $3.4 million toward building electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The money, awarded through the Driving PA Forward program, comes from a 2018 settlement related to the Volkswagen...
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes
Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract...
Pa. could get $1 billion in federal money for broadband expansion, new maps will help decide where up it goes
State and local officials are racing to make their own maps of broadband gaps in Pennsylvania, a process that will help dictate which areas in the state get priority access to funding. Charlotte Keith/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with...
Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more
(Washington) — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she worried about. Biden recalled being “scared to death” that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the four hijacked airplanes that were flown into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people.
What is Agritourism and how does it help Pennsylvania farmers?
The end of summer and transition to fall not only brings cooler temperatures and changing leaves, but also means Pennsylvania farms and orchards will soon welcome visitors from all over for apple picking and agritourism season. Agritourism is a “form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with...
Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field
In Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, attended the Jan. 6 rally near the White House shortly before the riot and arranged for buses to bring others from his state who wanted to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for...
John Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman’s campaign said he will participate in a televised...
Donald Trump posted private photo with Pa. troopers without authorization: officials say
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is “looking into the matter” after former President Donald Trump published a photo of himself posing with dozens of uniformed State Police troopers on his social media website when the picture was supposed to be private. Wolf’s press secretary Elizabeth Rementer told PennLive...
Pa. recreation, conservation projects get $90 million boost
Pennsylvania is putting $90 million dollars into more than 330 parks and nature conservation projects across the state. In announcing the grant program Tuesday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it’s the largest ever single investment into recreation and conservation. “This is...
Deal reached with strikers at 4 Pennsylvania nursing homes
Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers’ union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on the job as...
Dr. Oz and Pat Toomey call on John Fetterman to debate in Pa. Senate race
Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz teamed up with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Tuesday to publicly call on his Democratic rival, John Fetterman, to participate in a debate in their high-profile Pennsylvania race. Oz and Toomey, holding a news conference in Philadelphia, also questioned Fetterman’s fitness for office and...
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
