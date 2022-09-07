ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights

The top two candidates for Pennsylvania governor have extremely different views on LGBTQ discrimination protections, inclusive curriculum, and same-sex marriage. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania House advances 3 election law changes

Ideas dealing with ballot transportation, voter roll purges and candidate rules won near-unanimous support from a key House committee. Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, a trio of election law changes are moving forward in the Pennsylvania House. Under one, election workers would have to place marked ballots in sealed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Leigh Chapman
Person
Tom Wolf
WITF

Pennsylvania gives millions to boost EV adoption

Pennsylvania is aiming to give a boost to electric vehicles with a wave of new funding. The Wolf Administration is putting $3.4 million toward building electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The money, awarded through the Driving PA Forward program, comes from a 2018 settlement related to the Volkswagen...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Health And Human Services#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Pennlive The Patriot News#Pittsburgh Tribune Review#Careerlink
WITF

Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more

(Washington) — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she worried about. Biden recalled being “scared to death” that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the four hijacked airplanes that were flown into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What is Agritourism and how does it help Pennsylvania farmers?

The end of summer and transition to fall not only brings cooler temperatures and changing leaves, but also means Pennsylvania farms and orchards will soon welcome visitors from all over for apple picking and agritourism season. Agritourism is a “form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with...
DILLSBURG, PA
WITF

Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

In Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, attended the Jan. 6 rally near the White House shortly before the riot and arranged for buses to bring others from his state who wanted to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

John Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate race

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman’s campaign said he will participate in a televised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. recreation, conservation projects get $90 million boost

Pennsylvania is putting $90 million dollars into more than 330 parks and nature conservation projects across the state. In announcing the grant program Tuesday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it’s the largest ever single investment into recreation and conservation. “This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Deal reached with strikers at 4 Pennsylvania nursing homes

Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers’ union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on the job as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

