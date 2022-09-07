ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Ga. woman turns self in after opening fire on car, critically injuring 3-year-old, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
MACON — A 20-year-old woman has turned herself in after investigators said she opened fire on a car, critically injuring a 3-year-old old boy in the back seat.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Breanna Eugenia Snead turned herself over the members of the U.S. Marshals Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Aug. 18. on Danbury Drive.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Snead had an “ongoing dispute” with a woman who was a passenger in the car when she opened fire from her porch.

The wounded child belonged to the car’s driver, the Telegraph reported.

The boy, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is unclear.

Snead is being held without bond on three counts of aggravated assault.

Servant65
2d ago

There's not a Lawyer on this planet that can keep this woman from serving a penitentiary stint. Hope it's a long, long stint👉🏿👉🏿 tired of these type psychos on our roads.

SuziQ
1d ago

She needs a good attorney. Why did they go to her home with their child in the car? I'm not condoning gun violence, but she may have been defending herself.

Tony Montana
1d ago

this is a case where I would love to be on the jury because I would listen to every single detail as to why the woman she had been having trouble with why that woman was at her house with her child and another person had they gone there to start a fight was the person who did the shooting defending herself yes it's sad a 3-year-old child with gingered but it sounds to me like it was self-defense I would want to hear all the details

