Ga. woman turns self in after opening fire on car, critically injuring 3-year-old, deputies say

MACON — A 20-year-old woman has turned herself in after investigators said she opened fire on a car, critically injuring a 3-year-old old boy in the back seat.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Breanna Eugenia Snead turned herself over the members of the U.S. Marshals Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Aug. 18. on Danbury Drive.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Snead had an “ongoing dispute” with a woman who was a passenger in the car when she opened fire from her porch.

The wounded child belonged to the car’s driver, the Telegraph reported.

The boy, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is unclear.

Snead is being held without bond on three counts of aggravated assault.

