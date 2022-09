WORCESTER -- A stout defensive effort, highlighted by a combined seven sacks from Hector Johnson (Worcester, MA) and Jackson DeAngelo (North Reading, MA) pushed the visiting Endicott football team past WPI, 24-0, on Friday night at Alumni Stadium. The Gulls improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Engineers' record evens at 1-1. Endicott held WPI to just 152 yards of total offense, piling on eight sacks with three interceptions. The Gulls' offense was efficient with 403 total yards, led by quarterback Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield, MA) who was 8-for-16 with 197 yards and two touchdowns.

