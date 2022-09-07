ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
wfxl.com

Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide

The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
WALB 10

3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
wfxl.com

4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases

Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
WALB 10

1 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
WALB 10

Albany man indicted in July murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
WALB 10

Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
wfxl.com

Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart

Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
wfxl.com

Texas inmate facing internet crimes against children charges in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit would like to remind parents about the dangers posed to children on the internet. LCSO says that an investigation was initiated in July after parents of a 12-year-old Lee County child intercepted cellular phone communication between their child and an unknown perpetrator the child met through social media.
wfxl.com

Traffic blocked on Highway 280 due to accident

Traffic is blocked at Highway 280 and District Line Road, in Sumter County, due to an accident. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. The Sumter County Sheriff's office asks that the area is avoided if at all possible. This is a developing story; stay connected...
WALB 10

1 arrested in Albany dirt bike thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing charges after attempting to steal dirt bikes along with other crimes, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Sept. 3, officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court, in reference to a theft. The suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process...
wfxl.com

Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption

A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
WALB 10

City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
wfxl.com

Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home

Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
