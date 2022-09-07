Read full article on original website
Albany police request information in abduction and homicide case
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the month-old abduction and brutal killing of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a West Residence Avenue home. Police said that Shannon Hammock’s body was found at about 8 a.m....
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death
APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases
Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
State seeking death penalty for 2 suspects accused of killing Glenville man
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Prosecutors from the Atlantic Judicial Circuit are seeking the death penalty against two suspects accused in the shooting death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville. Christopher Sumlin, 31, of Newton, Ga., was charged with murder and accused of shooting Bobby Kicklighter in a case of...
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
Texas inmate facing internet crimes against children charges in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit would like to remind parents about the dangers posed to children on the internet. LCSO says that an investigation was initiated in July after parents of a 12-year-old Lee County child intercepted cellular phone communication between their child and an unknown perpetrator the child met through social media.
Traffic blocked on Highway 280 due to accident
Traffic is blocked at Highway 280 and District Line Road, in Sumter County, due to an accident. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. The Sumter County Sheriff's office asks that the area is avoided if at all possible. This is a developing story; stay connected...
1 arrested in Albany dirt bike thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing charges after attempting to steal dirt bikes along with other crimes, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Sept. 3, officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court, in reference to a theft. The suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process...
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the first week of school, 3,000 red speed violations were given out. The number of violations is leading to a backlog of cases in municipal court which is why city officials are looking to cut that number down. To appeal a red speed violation, residents...
Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home
Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
Normal operations resume after situation at Tift County elementary school Friday
It is business as usual after a school was on lockdown Friday morning. Tift County Schools took to their Facebook page to say that "out of an abundance of caution, Annie Belle Clark Elementary was placed on lockdown this morning due to a situation that occurred at the school." The...
