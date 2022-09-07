ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick

Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#England#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Network#Athletic#Dvoa
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 matchup with the division rival Los Angles Chargers is almost here. Both these teams have big expectations heading into the 2022 season, but with this first game, only one can get off on the right foot in the gauntlet of the AFC West. With this in mind, let’s look at four bold Raiders Week 1 predictions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Secondary, Offensive Line Among Raiders X-Factors in 2022

It’s obvious that the Raiders have upgraded their roster. It’s also obvious that the AFC West experienced similar upgrades across the board, leading prognosticators around the league to picking the Raiders to finish anywhere from first to fourth in the division. The Raiders face a daunting schedule this year not only due to the arms race in the division, but they face all four NFC West teams in interconference play. This includes the Super Bowl champion Rams, the 49ers and the Cardinals, who all look like playoff contenders.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor

Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy