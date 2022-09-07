Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Yardbarker
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick
Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
Retiring Emmanuel Sanders recalls crying in bathroom stall at halftime of Broncos preseason game
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 matchup with the division rival Los Angles Chargers is almost here. Both these teams have big expectations heading into the 2022 season, but with this first game, only one can get off on the right foot in the gauntlet of the AFC West. With this in mind, let’s look at four bold Raiders Week 1 predictions.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Justin Herbert gets brutally honest on Chargers’ rematch with Raiders after heartbreaking loss last year
The Los Angeles Chargers were painfully close to the playoffs last season. Justin Herbert and company lost the final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, costing them a postseason berth. The Chargers could have simply tied the game and also made the playoffs but...
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
5 key things to know about Chargers' Week 1 opponent: Raiders
The Chargers will open up the 2022 regular season at SoFi Stadium against division rivals Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT. To get you prepped for the Week 1 bout, here are five key things to know about Los Angeles’ opponent ahead of the matchup. Coaching...
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Yardbarker
Secondary, Offensive Line Among Raiders X-Factors in 2022
It’s obvious that the Raiders have upgraded their roster. It’s also obvious that the AFC West experienced similar upgrades across the board, leading prognosticators around the league to picking the Raiders to finish anywhere from first to fourth in the division. The Raiders face a daunting schedule this year not only due to the arms race in the division, but they face all four NFC West teams in interconference play. This includes the Super Bowl champion Rams, the 49ers and the Cardinals, who all look like playoff contenders.
NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor
Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
