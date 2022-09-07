Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching
EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
theonlycolors.com
Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst discusses Michigan QB battle: 'Michigan has a dilemma at this position'
The Michigan QB battle could be finally decided soon. Brad Crawford of 247Sports talked about what he thinks about it and what to expect on ‘The College Football Daily’ podcast. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy are still both up for the starting QB job at Michigan. McCarthy will...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players discuss playing Hawaii under the lights at the Big House
Ahead of Michigan’s night game against Hawaii, players discussed their excitement to play under the lights at the Big House. “It’s like Friday night lights on steroids,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “No better feeling.”. While the game isn’t against a rival team, B1G opponent, or a...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara has gift for Michigan offensive linemen after win over Colorado State
Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to their first victory of the season, a 51-7 win over Colorado State. Though he’ll now be on the bench against Hawaii thanks to Jim Harbaugh’s unique (and biblical, mind you) quarterback carousel, McNamara is letting his teammates — and specifically, his linemen — know that he appreciates the relatively clean win from last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
J.J. McCarthy era is set to begin for Michigan, says 247Sports writer
J.J. McCarthy will make his quarterback debut for Michigan this Saturday against Hawaii. The quarterback competition in Ann Arbor is heating up with Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy both co-starters this season for the Wolverines. The pair were dubbed co-starters by head coach Jim Harbaugh, giving McNamara the opportunity to start in Week 1 and McCarthy in Week 2, this Saturday, Sept. 10.
"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"
Mike Hart's recruiting philosophy is sure to draw some attention, but his explanation is pretty damn strong.
saturdaytradition.com
Love is in the air? B1G hoops schedule trolls Juwan Howard's return trip to Wisconsin in 2022-2023 season
The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to play the Wisconsin Badgers on Valentine’s Day in Madison during the 2022-23 college basketball season. Remember what happened the last time Michigan played in Madison? Let me refresh your memory. This was clearly a bad incident at the time. Howard was fined $40,000...
MLive.com
High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Lansing (Lansing, MI)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 p.m. near Howard Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
rejournals.com
Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing
The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
44-Year-Old Dhiraj Sharma Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near Parma in Jackson County that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
