ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Cedar City, UT
College Sports
Cedar City, UT
Basketball
Cedar City, UT
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Cedar City, UT
College Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
City
Cedar City, UT
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan players discuss playing Hawaii under the lights at the Big House

Ahead of Michigan’s night game against Hawaii, players discussed their excitement to play under the lights at the Big House. “It’s like Friday night lights on steroids,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “No better feeling.”. While the game isn’t against a rival team, B1G opponent, or a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara has gift for Michigan offensive linemen after win over Colorado State

Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to their first victory of the season, a 51-7 win over Colorado State. Though he’ll now be on the bench against Hawaii thanks to Jim Harbaugh’s unique (and biblical, mind you) quarterback carousel, McNamara is letting his teammates — and specifically, his linemen — know that he appreciates the relatively clean win from last Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

J.J. McCarthy era is set to begin for Michigan, says 247Sports writer

J.J. McCarthy will make his quarterback debut for Michigan this Saturday against Hawaii. The quarterback competition in Ann Arbor is heating up with Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy both co-starters this season for the Wolverines. The pair were dubbed co-starters by head coach Jim Harbaugh, giving McNamara the opportunity to start in Week 1 and McCarthy in Week 2, this Saturday, Sept. 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Todd Simon
MLive.com

High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Coaching#Southern Utah#Sunrise Christian Academy#Mokan Elite#Spartans#The Phoenix Suns
rejournals.com

Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing

The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy