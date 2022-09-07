ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’

From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW

The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
DALLAS, TX
hometownbyhandlebar.com

The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown

If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Namaste, People

Namaste Grill & Bar, 7355 N Beach St, FW. 682-385-9091. 11am-10pm Sun-Mon, Wed-Sat. What if I told you delicious, authentic Nepalese and Indian food was waiting for you right here in Fort Worth?. This spring, the owners of Namaste Grill & Bar in Irving opened a Fort Worth location at...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Breaking Ground(s)

What you get with Enduro Coffee Roasters (2416 Ludelle St, 817-349-9337) is the local service and attention to detail you won’t find at the big box suppliers. All coffee is roasted to order, with new shipments being received each month. It also leases equipment. Open since March of 2018,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill

FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
DALLAS, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Jefferson Starship lands in Van Alstyne

For the Van Alstyne Leader The Jefferson Starship will play Van Alstyne’s Central Social District this Saturday at 6 p.m. The band is one of the longest-running acts in rock history, with a catalog that spans nearly 60 years. It might take a long documentary to fully cover how...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
papercitymag.com

50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall

In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So, the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King

Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
FORT WORTH, TX
tpr.org

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rock & Brews coming next year to Grapevine

Rock & Brews sells pizza, burgers, wings, nachos, beer and more. (Courtesy Rock & Brews) American restaurant chain Rock & Brews will start construction in November on its Grapevine location at 440 W. Hwy. 114, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Rock & Brews was approved to be built by Grapevine City Council in July 2021. An opening date has not been announced, but construction is expected to be completed by May 2023, the listing stated. Rock & Brews was co-founded by Kiss rock band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The restaurant features several beers on tap as well as burgers, wings, pizza and more. www.rockandbrews.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX

