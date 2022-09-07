Read full article on original website
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Party on the Porch is a Free Bonanza of Music and Art — How to Get Your No-Cost Ticket
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art provides the perfect setting for an outdoor concert at Party on the Porch. Each year, Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a beautiful concert venue. In fact, the prime cultural district location provides the perfect spot for a fall Party on the Porch.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
Plano Balloon Festival Is Coming Soon, & Things are Really Looking Up!
Mark your calendar, for the weekend of September 22, 23, 24 and 25 because the Balloon Festival is BACK! After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID, this large family-friendly community event will return to Red Tail Pavilion/Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. The Festival will be opening on Thursday, September...
Here’s what movies are coming to North Texas theaters this weekend
Despite North Texas still experiencing high temperatures, the fall season is approaching this month and for movie fans that means horror films are coming out of the word works.
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’
From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
checkoutdfw.com
Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW
The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
hometownbyhandlebar.com
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown
If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
Fort Worth Weekly
Namaste, People
Namaste Grill & Bar, 7355 N Beach St, FW. 682-385-9091. 11am-10pm Sun-Mon, Wed-Sat. What if I told you delicious, authentic Nepalese and Indian food was waiting for you right here in Fort Worth?. This spring, the owners of Namaste Grill & Bar in Irving opened a Fort Worth location at...
Fort Worth Weekly
Breaking Ground(s)
What you get with Enduro Coffee Roasters (2416 Ludelle St, 817-349-9337) is the local service and attention to detail you won’t find at the big box suppliers. All coffee is roasted to order, with new shipments being received each month. It also leases equipment. Open since March of 2018,...
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
advocatemag.com
Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill
FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
vanalstyneleader.com
Jefferson Starship lands in Van Alstyne
For the Van Alstyne Leader The Jefferson Starship will play Van Alstyne’s Central Social District this Saturday at 6 p.m. The band is one of the longest-running acts in rock history, with a catalog that spans nearly 60 years. It might take a long documentary to fully cover how...
papercitymag.com
50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall
In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So, the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King
Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
tpr.org
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
Rock & Brews coming next year to Grapevine
Rock & Brews sells pizza, burgers, wings, nachos, beer and more. (Courtesy Rock & Brews) American restaurant chain Rock & Brews will start construction in November on its Grapevine location at 440 W. Hwy. 114, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Rock & Brews was approved to be built by Grapevine City Council in July 2021. An opening date has not been announced, but construction is expected to be completed by May 2023, the listing stated. Rock & Brews was co-founded by Kiss rock band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The restaurant features several beers on tap as well as burgers, wings, pizza and more. www.rockandbrews.com.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
